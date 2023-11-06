Russia Suspends Double Taxation Agreements with “Unfriendly Countries”

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin recently signed a decree to suspend the country’s double taxation agreements with what it terms as “unfriendly countries” – those that have placed sanctions on Moscow. The aim of this measure is to protect Russia’s economic interests and create a more favorable environment for domestic businesses.

The Finance Ministry and the Foreign Ministry had proposed this move earlier in March, citing the need to address the challenges posed by the economic sanctions imposed by Western nations. These sanctions came following Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine in February of the previous year, which the country refers to as a “special military operation”.

By suspending the double taxation agreements, Russia intends to shield its economy from the adverse effects of these sanctions. Double taxation agreements are designed to prevent individuals and companies from being taxed twice on the same income in different countries. However, with the current geopolitical climate, Russia believes that it is necessary to review and adapt these agreements based on the behavior of other nations toward Moscow.

This decision reflects the Russian government’s determination to safeguard its economic sovereignty and protect its businesses from external pressures. It also signifies a shift in strategy, with Russia taking a more assertive stance in response to the actions of Western countries. By suspending the double taxation agreements with “unfriendly countries,” Russia aims to send a clear message that it will take measures to defend its interests.

It remains to be seen how this move will impact both Russia and the countries affected by the suspension of these agreements. However, by taking such decisive action, Russia is asserting its position on the international stage and signaling that it will not be deterred by economic sanctions.