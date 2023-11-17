Discover the Benefits of a Trial Subscription on FT.com

Welcome to FT.com, where you can explore a world of news, analysis, and expert opinion. With a trial subscription, you will have complete digital access to everything in our Standard Digital and Premium Digital packages.

What does the trial include?

The trial grants you access to Standard Digital, which offers a wealth of global news and insightful analysis. You will also have access to Premium Digital, where you can enjoy our premier business column, Lex, as well as 15 curated newsletters that cover key business themes with original, in-depth reporting.

Can I change my plan during the trial?

Absolutely! You have the flexibility to change your plan at any time during the trial by visiting the “Settings & Account” section on our website. This allows you to customize your subscription experience based on your preferences.

What happens after the trial period?

If you do not take any action, you will automatically be enrolled in our premium digital monthly subscription plan, which grants you complete access for $69 per month. However, we offer cost savings options as well.

Can I save on my subscription?

If you wish to retain your premium access and save 20%, you can choose to pay annually at the end of the trial. This option allows you to enjoy all the benefits of our premium digital package while maximizing your savings.

What if I don’t want to continue with the premium plan?

No worries! If the premium plan doesn’t suit your needs, you can always downgrade to our Standard Digital package. This offering provides robust and comprehensive journalistic content that satisfies many users. You can compare the features of both packages to make an informed decision.

When can I cancel?

You have the flexibility to change or cancel your subscription or trial at any time online. Simply log into the “Settings & Account” section and select the “Cancel” option on the right-hand side. Rest assured, you can still enjoy your subscription until the end of your current billing period.

Which payment methods are supported?

We want to make it easy for you to subscribe, so we support credit card, debit card, and PayPal payments. Choose the method that suits you best and start enjoying the benefits of your trial subscription on FT.com.

Sources: ft.com