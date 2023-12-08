Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced his campaign for a new six-year term in the upcoming 2024 presidential elections. This move brings him closer to surpassing Joseph Stalin as the longest-serving Russian leader. The announcement, however, came not from Putin himself or his administration, but from a Russian military officer named Lt. Col. Artyom Zhoga, who spoke on behalf of soldiers fighting in Ukraine.

Lt. Col. Zhoga stated that he and his comrades had urged Putin to run for office, citing the difficult times and the need for his leadership. Putin responded by agreeing to their request. This low-key announcement is seen as a deliberate strategy to portray Putin as a modest leader, fully immersed in the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and focused on the welfare of the nation rather than personal political ambitions.

The decision to officially run for presidency was confirmed by Putin in a conversation with Lt. Col. Zhoga, which was later aired on Russian state TV. In the conversation, Putin mentioned that he had considered various thoughts about running again but ultimately concluded that it was “time to make decisions.”

This nomination carries significant symbolism, as it is driven by the desires of soldiers on the front lines in eastern Ukraine. Their plea for Putin’s leadership reflects the belief that he is the key to survival and the protection of Russia’s interests. It is evident that the stakes have been raised to the highest level, with war becoming a defining aspect of Putin’s candidacy.

The long-serving nature of Putin’s presidency, which is expected to continue until at least 2036, positions him alongside other iconic strongmen who have ruled for decades. His reign surpasses that of Leonid Brezhnev and makes him the longest-serving Russian leader since Joseph Stalin. Putin’s dominance in power aligns him with the likes of African dictators, such as Equatorial Guinea’s Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, Cameroon’s Paul Biya, and Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni.

To ensure his victory in the upcoming elections, the Kremlin controls almost all media outlets, restricts anti-Kremlin figures from participating, and has jailed major opposition figures and pro-democracy activists. These undemocratic practices have created an unbalanced playing field in Russian elections, marred by irregularities and limited transparency.

Putin’s decision to center his campaign around the ongoing war in Ukraine is a deliberate strategy, signaling his commitment to being a military leader. This approach resonates with the Russian people and is expected to secure him a decisive victory in the elections.

In conclusion, Putin’s announcement of his 2024 presidential campaign demonstrates his continued grip on power and his determination to shape the future of Russia. While some may criticize the undemocratic nature of his rule, it is evident that his leadership is seen as crucial for the nation’s survival amidst challenging times.