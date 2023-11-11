New Details Emerge about the Tragic Plane Crash in Russia

Russian authorities have confirmed that the 10 individuals who lost their lives in the private plane crash on August 23 were the same people listed on the aircraft’s manifest. Among the victims was Yevgeny V. Prigozhin, a prominent businessman and leader of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group. Mr. Prigozhin had recently led a brief mutiny against Russia’s military leadership. Another victim was Dmitri Utkin, a longtime lieutenant of Mr. Prigozhin. The Wagner mercenary group, named after Utkin’s call sign, is known for its involvement in conflicts abroad.

The other individuals on board the ill-fated flight were associates of the Wagner group and members of the flight crew. The tragic event has shed light on the lives of these individuals who were involved in controversial operations.

Who were the other individuals on board?

– Valeriy Chekalov:

Valeriy Chekalov, Wagner’s logistics chief, oversaw Mr. Prigozhin’s projects abroad. The State Department recently imposed sanctions on him for acting on behalf of Prigozhin and facilitating shipments of munitions to Russia. He was buried in St. Petersburg.

– Yevgeny Makaryan:

Mr. Makaryan joined the Wagner group in 2016 and fought for the assault troops in Syria. He was injured in a clash in 2018 when U.S. aircraft responded to an assault by pro-Syrian fighters, including Wagner mercenaries.

– Sergei Propustin:

Mr. Propustin was one of Mr. Prigozhin’s personal bodyguards. He had previously fought in the Chechen war and was wounded in the conflict. He joined the Wagner group in 2015.

– Nikolay Matyuseyev:

Although the Dossier Center did not find a person with this exact name, they did identify a Nikolai Matusevich who had served with Wagner since 2017 and fought in Syria.

– Alexander Totmin:

Mr. Totmin was one of Mr. Prigozhin’s personal bodyguards. He hailed from the Altai Territory in Siberia.

– Alexey Levshin:

The pilot of the plane, Alexey Levshin, had always aspired to be a pilot. He had a passion for aviation and had attended flight school in Russia. He had been working in the industry for seven years before the crash.

– Rustam Karimov:

Mr. Karimov, the co-pilot, had previously served in the military and worked for S7 Airlines. He recently moved to St. Petersburg for a new job. It is unclear if he had any prior association with Mr. Prigozhin.

– Kristina Raspopova:

As the only woman on board, Kristina Raspopova served as the flight attendant. She was born in Kazakhstan and lived in Moscow. She had studied at Moscow Finance and Law University.

This tragic event remains under investigation, and authorities are working to determine the cause of the crash. Our thoughts go out to the families and loved ones of all the victims.

FAQ:

1. What was the cause of the plane crash?

The cause of the plane crash is still under investigation. Authorities are working to determine what led to this tragic incident.

2. Were there any survivors?

Unfortunately, there were no survivors in the plane crash. All ten individuals on board lost their lives.

3. Who was Yevgeny V. Prigozhin?

Yevgeny V. Prigozhin was a prominent businessman and leader of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group. He had led a brief mutiny against Russia’s military leadership before his untimely death in the plane crash.

4. How long had the other individuals been associated with the Wagner group?

The other individuals on board the plane had various tenures with the Wagner group, ranging from several years to a few months.

5. Where were the victims buried?

The victims were laid to rest in different locations across Russia, including St. Petersburg and Moscow.