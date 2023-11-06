Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan Seek Resolution to Grain Export Crisis

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan are set to meet face-to-face to resolve the ongoing crisis surrounding Russia’s exit from a deal guaranteeing Ukrainian grain exports. The meeting, initially scheduled for August in Turkey, has been postponed multiple times and relocated to Russia’s Black Sea resort city of Sochi to accommodate Putin’s travel restrictions due to an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court.

Diplomatic efforts have intensified in the days leading up to the meeting, with discussions between Turkish and Russian diplomats, officials from the EU, UN, Ukraine, and the US. While there is hope for an agreement, reaching a resolution will not be easy, according to a confidential source close to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The core fact from the original article is that the meeting aims to address the crisis surrounding the termination of the Black Sea grain deal, which ensured the safe wartime export of grain and foodstuffs from Ukraine via Turkey. However, the new article expands on this by highlighting the complexities and challenges involved in finding a solution.

There are divergent perspectives on the possible outcomes of the meeting. A retired European diplomat suggests that Erdogan and Putin may explore the option of replacing Ukrainian grain supplies with Russian grain supplies paid for by Qatar. However, this could pose risks for Russian tankers, potentially becoming targets for the Ukrainian military. Another option discussed is for Turkey to become a hub for grain supplies from both Ukraine and Russia, but complications arise due to the need to separate Russian grain from Ukrainian grain originating in territories occupied by Russia.

The article also touches on geopolitics and the leverage Erdogan holds as the only NATO leader who has not severed ties with Putin or imposed sanctions on Russia. Bilateral ties and foreign policy issues, such as Russian gas supplies, nuclear energy, tourism, Syria, Libya, and Nagorno-Karabakh, will be on the negotiation table during the meeting.

While tensions between Russia and Ukraine have escalated since the grain deal’s termination, the article emphasizes that Russia cannot completely blockade Ukrainian ports or impede grain shipments due to Ukraine’s access to the Danube River and support from NATO member Romania. Additionally, Ukraine’s use of maritime drones poses a threat to Russian warships and grain shipments.

In conclusion, the upcoming meeting between Putin and Erdogan holds the potential for resolving the grain export crisis; however, the intricacies of the situation and geopolitical dynamics make finding a solution challenging.