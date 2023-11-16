New Title: Ukraine Strikes Back: Eliminating a Russian-Backed Politician

In a daring move, Ukrainian officials have claimed responsibility for a devastating car bomb attack that took the life of a Russian-backed politician. This operation, described as an act of retribution, marks a significant shift in Ukraine’s approach to the conflict with Russia.

The Ukrainian Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense proudly declared on Telegram that those deemed as “traitors to Ukraine and collaborators with terrorist Russia” will face just punishment. The hunt for these individuals continues, with Ukraine taking an aggressive stance against those connected to the Russian occupation.

According to Andriy Cherniak, representative of Ukraine’s Military Intelligence Directorate, the car bombing was executed by Ukrainian forces. This bold affirmation emphasizes Ukraine’s determination to protect its interests and send a clear message to its adversaries.

The targeted individual, Mikhail Filiponenko, was a member of the Luhansk legislature and had previously survived a car bombing just before Russia’s invasion. Filiponenko had led separatist troops in Luhansk, representing the Moscow-backed group in the cease-fire monitoring center in the region. However, Ukrainian intelligence accused him of organizing and participating in the torture of prisoners of war and civilians, earning him the notorious nickname “the executioner.”

Ukraine’s shift towards targeted killings can be seen as a response to the limitations of conventional military tactics. Rebekah Koffler, president of Doctrine & Strategy Consulting and a former Defense Intelligence Agency officer, explains that this unconventional warfare is often employed when a clear military victory cannot be achieved through traditional means. As a way to gradually weaken the adversary and erode their morale, Ukraine is adopting assassination as a strategic tool.

While this new approach may not drive the Russian military out of the occupied territories, Koffler believes it will push the conflict into a low-intensity, protracted phase and potentially turn it into a “frozen” conflict. Ukraine’s objective is to degrade and deter the opposing force gradually.

This recent car bombing is not the first act of violence against high-profile backers of Russia’s invasion. However, Ukraine has rarely claimed direct involvement in previous attacks. The decision to now openly take responsibility for targeted killings raises concerns among some insiders, who see it as an indication of an unfocused approach. The Ukrainian domestic security service, known as SBU, acknowledges feeling uncomfortable as some of the targets hit are considered “marginal figures.”

Critics argue that these assassinations may be intended to impress Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. However, the unpredictable nature of the conflict suggests that eliminating individuals connected to Russia may result in replacements stepping forward to take their place. Nevertheless, Ukraine is steadfast in its pursuit of justice and maintaining its stance against Russian aggression.

