The Battle for Leadership: Orbán’s Quest for Power in Europe

European Union leaders are facing a race against time to prevent Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán from assuming the leadership of the influential European Council. Orbán, a controversial figure known for his populist policies and close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, has been a persistent obstacle to European efforts to support Ukraine and counter Russian aggression.

Current European Council President Charles Michel has announced his intention to run for election to the European Parliament, prompting a scramble to find a replacement. If no agreement is reached, Hungary will assume the rotating presidency of the Council from July 1, effectively placing Orbán in control of crucial decision-making processes within the EU.

Orbán’s opposition to European efforts to arm and fund Ukraine has strained relations with Kyiv and raised concerns among EU member states. His calls for peace talks and Ukrainian concessions have been met with skepticism, as his actions have undermined collective efforts to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian invasion. In December, Orbán blocked significant EU funding for Ukraine, further exacerbating tensions.

Despite assurances from Michel that measures will be taken to prevent Orbán’s ascent to power, there are concerns that he could exert significant influence over the Council’s agenda. Orbán’s strong ties with Russia and his desire to retain economic benefits from Moscow, such as cheap gas and nuclear fuel, have raised suspicions about his true intentions within the EU.

The potential ramifications of Orbán’s control over the Council are significant. Kyiv is relying on Western support, both militarily and financially, to defend its internationally recognized territory. However, growing “Ukraine fatigue” among Western publics and Orbán’s resistance to funding have complicated efforts to provide crucial aid to Ukraine. Orbán’s actions have frustrated Ukrainian leaders, who view his demands for additional funds as blackmail.

The consequences of Orbán’s influence extend beyond Ukraine. His opposition to EU enlargement, particularly in relation to Ukraine, has been a consistent stance. Despite not using Hungary’s veto power to block membership negotiations with Ukraine, Orbán has made it clear that he intends to hinder Kyiv’s prospects for future EU membership.

As the search for Michel’s replacement intensifies, Hungary’s role in the process remains uncertain. Orbán’s tactical maneuvering and potential obstructionism could complicate the selection of a suitable candidate or lead to the appointment of a weaker, compromise candidate. However, a qualified majority is all that is required to elect a European Council president.

Even if a replacement is found, the European Union will still have to contend with Hungary’s rotating presidency, which presents its own set of challenges. With a packed agenda, including crucial issues such as funding Ukraine, reforming the enlargement process, and conducting European Parliament elections, the EU needs to move forward swiftly. However, with an ambivalent or obstructive Budapest at the helm, progress could be hindered.

While the role of the presidency may have diminished in importance over time, an uncooperative Hungary could create a power vacuum within the EU. Internal reforms, institutional changes, budgetary decisions, and enlargement policies could face significant obstacles under such circumstances.

As the battle for leadership unfolds, the European Union must navigate a delicate balance between preventing Orbán’s rise to power and ensuring the smooth functioning of its institutions. The choices made in the coming months will shape the future of the EU and its relationship with Hungary, as well as determine the level of support it can extend to Ukraine in its time of need.

Frequently Asked Questions