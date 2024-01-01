Flying to Ayodhya: A Spiritual Journey Reverberates in the Skies

AYODHYA: Passengers on the inaugural IndiGo flight to Ayodhya were filled with a sense of awe as they embarked on what they described as a pilgrimage on the wings of the Airbus A320 (VT-IQA). Soon after Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the airport, devotees from all corners of India boarded the flight, resonating with the spirit of the epic Ramayana and the revered hero, Lord Sri Ram.

The journey held a special significance for each passenger, who eagerly shared their stories and aspirations. Kamal Kumar, a garments dealer from Sikar, Rajasthan, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to fly on this historic flight. He remarked, “We just had to be on this flight and will return after a visit to the divine Ram lalla temple on January 22. It is nothing short of a divine blessing to be on the first flight to Ayodhya.”

Meanwhile, at another terminal, Air India Express witnessed similar scenes of devotion as passengers prepared for its Delhi-Ayodhya first flight. Shashi Kant Sharma, who had traveled from Bengaluru, carried holy soil and water from the birthplace of Lord Hanuman. “We will offer this to Hanumangarhi and then to Ram lalla. Where Lord Ram is, Lord Hanuman must be present. This is a gift from Lord Hanuman’s birthplace to his servant’s renovated home,” Sharma remarked.

The journey was not limited to just devotees of Lord Ram. Anil Kumar Jain, a follower of Ayodhya Jain Mandir peeth aadhish Ravindra Kirti, explained, “Ayodhya is the birthplace of our first Tirthankar Rishabh Dev ji. It holds immense importance for us as well.” Jain was traveling with his family, including an 11-month-old child named Deshna.

However, some passengers did have a hint of regret regarding the timing of their booking. Jain humorously stated, “We had to be on this flight and bought our tickets as soon as IndiGo opened the bookings. We paid Rs 15,000 per person for a one-way trip from Delhi to Ayodhya, but later fares dropped to Rs 9,000. Low-cost airlines say ‘buy early and pay less,’ but for us, it turned out to be ‘buy early and pay a lot more.'”

As the passengers assembled for boarding, the atmosphere at the gate crackled with excitement. Ram dhun, a devotional chant dedicated to Lord Ram, reverberated through the air as the devout distributed printed scarves showcasing Lord Ram to everyone at the boarding gate. Captain Ashutosh Shekhar, a senior pilot at IndiGo, received a scarf from devotees who thanked him for operating their “Pushpak vimaan” (flight of the gods). The captain’s wife, Shweta Ranjan, was among the fortunate ones to be on this historic flight.

Amidst the chants of Ram dhun and Hanuman Chalisa, flight 6E-2128 took off from the runway, bringing to life the lines from the Tulsi Ramayan that described Lord Ram’s departure from Lanka to Ayodhya in the mythical Pushpak aircraft. “चलत बिमान कोलाहल होई। जय रघुबीर कहइ सबू कोई।। सिंहासन अति उच्च मनोहर। श्री समेत प्रभु बैठे ता पर।।” (When the Pushpak plane took off with great excitement, everyone chanted the Lord’s name. The plane had an elevated throne where Lord Ram and Sita were seated.)

“It’s truly a miracle, even IndiGo’s cold sandwich tastes divine today,” remarked a passenger with a smile, highlighting the elevated experience of the flight.

Kiran Modi, who flew with his family from Ahmedabad to be part of this historic journey, expressed his pride in witnessing the transformation taking place in Ayodhya. He exclaimed, “We are thrilled to see the positive changes in Ayodhya. The upcoming grand temple will now be just a direct flight away for people from various parts of India and even abroad.”

After a short flight of just over an hour, the passengers disembarked at Ayodhya Airport amidst a warm welcome. Soon after, Air India Express also landed with its inaugural flight, carrying 99 passengers from Delhi.

As of January 6, both IndiGo and Air India Express will offer regular flights to Ayodhya from Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and Bengaluru, providing easier access for devotees on their spiritual journey.

