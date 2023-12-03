Supreme Court to Review Bankruptcy Plan Impacting Sackler Family in Purdue Pharma Case

In a case that has garnered national attention, the Supreme Court will review a bankruptcy plan that could shield the Sackler family from civil liability for their involvement in the opioid epidemic. The case, known as Harrington v. Purdue Pharma L.P., centers around Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy filing and the controversial decision to release the Sacklers from potential lawsuits.

The Sackler family, owners of Purdue Pharma, negotiated a settlement with claimants as part of the bankruptcy proceedings. Under the agreement, the family agreed to contribute billions of dollars toward efforts to combat the opioid crisis. Additionally, Purdue Pharma would restructure itself as a public benefit company, with its profits being used to develop products that address opioid addiction.

However, a crucial component of the plan is the release that shields the Sackler family from civil lawsuits related to the opioid crisis. This has been a point of contention for many, including Ellen Isaacs, a mother who lost her son to a drug overdose and has been an advocate for raising awareness about the dangers of opioids.

Isaacs, along with several states, Canadian municipalities, indigenous tribes, and individuals, has challenged the bankruptcy plan, arguing that it provides unjust protections for the Sackler family. They believe that the family should be held accountable for their role in the opioid epidemic and should not be shielded from legal consequences.

The bankruptcy plan was approved by 95% of victims, but it faced opposition from those who disagreed with the protections granted to the Sacklers. After the plan was initially rejected by a federal district court, it was later approved by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit. However, the Justice Department requested that the Supreme Court review the ruling, which led to the temporary suspension of the bankruptcy plan.

The Supreme Court will now hear oral arguments in Harrington v. Purdue Pharma L.P. to determine the fate of the bankruptcy plan and the legal protections for the Sackler family. The outcome of this case will have far-reaching implications for accountability in the opioid crisis and may set a precedent for future cases involving pharmaceutical companies and their role in public health crises.

