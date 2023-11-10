The Allure of Punta Cana: A Blend of Modernity and Nature

Text description: Punta Cana, a coastal paradise in the Dominican Republic, is home to the remarkable Casa Punta Cana, designed by Mareines Arquitetura. This contemporary residence embraces the surrounding Caribbean landscape, blurring the boundaries between indoor and outdoor living spaces. The vision behind this project was to create a spacious and comfortable single-story house that integrates harmoniously with its natural environment. The owners, an American family deeply involved in the design process, desired a home with ample rooms of equal size.

The architectural design showcases unconventional and parallel lines, incorporating innovative sustainable features and technology not commonly seen in the country. With a strong emphasis on natural lighting and ventilation, the house—affectionately referred to as the “breeze house”—brings the refreshing ocean breeze indoors. The interior décor and furniture, apart from one chair, are sourced exclusively from Brazilian designers, which resonates with the clients’ passion for Brazilian aesthetics. The color palette chosen for the decoration is discreet, allowing the focus to remain on the beauty of the surroundings.

The residence is divided into two blocks. The north block comprises six independent suites, each offering stunning views of the landscape and private gardens. The south block is dedicated to various communal spaces, including a dining room, bar, kitchen, game room, and gym, as well as all the necessary services. At the heart of the house lies a “family room,” designed as a gathering space for family members residing in different countries and for hosting guests.

One of the most striking features of Casa Punta Cana is the glass cylinder that appears to float amidst the aquatic gardens. Adding to the allure of the residence, a large balcony traces the entire length of the building, creating a serpentine effect and offering changing perspectives of the surrounding vistas. The 700 m² property offers a unique sensory experience, with spaces that open up and close, revealing diverse landscapes in every direction. The amalgamation of water mirrors, natural light, and architectural elements like the tear-shaped roof evokes a sense of fluidity and beauty.

While the design sought to create a single-story house, an exception was made for the rooftop garden, which seamlessly integrates with the existing gardens, further enhancing the organicity of the project. This area features a lookout point with breathtaking views of the sea and a space for outdoor gatherings and celebrations.

To ensure the property could withstand hurricane-level winds of up to 300 km/h, advanced digital CAD – CAM technology, commonly used in Europe and North America, was employed. The laminated wood structure, forming the roof and balcony, was precision-manufactured in France. The steel pillars supporting the structure were also fabricated in France. The glass frames and copper roof were executed in Spain, and the necessary sealing and thermal insulation elements were sourced from the United States. Additionally, the land was raised and compacted by 2 meters to safeguard against flooding during hurricanes. The internal structural connections were specifically designed to resist corrosion, a common challenge in coastal regions. The roof, made of natural copper, was intentionally designed to change color over time, influenced by the sea’s elements, gracefully aging with the surrounding environment.

Throughout the day, natural lighting transforms the spaces within the house, as sunlight gracefully filters through the strategically placed “tears.” The landscaping of the property is a harmonious blend of Brazilian expertise in vertical walls and Dominican craftsmanship in the horizontal garden design.

The collaboration between international digital manufacturing technology and the skilled local laborers of the Dominican Republic proved invaluable in bringing this architectural masterpiece to life. Despite the absence of a thriving local industry, the project’s flawless execution exemplifies the exceptional craftsmanship of the Dominican professionals involved.

