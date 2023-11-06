India-Canada Row Sparks Concerns for Sikhs in Punjab

The recent dispute between India and Canada over the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh separatist and Canadian citizen, has sent ripples of concern throughout Punjab, the birthplace of Sikhism. While Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has raised allegations of Indian government involvement in Nijjar’s killing, India has vehemently denied the claims and retaliated by expelling Canadian intelligence officials and downscaling diplomatic relations.

However, beyond the diplomatic tensions, the Sikh community in Punjab worries about the potential backlash from India’s Hindu-nationalist government. Sikhs, who constitute a minority in India but a majority in Punjab, fear further marginalization and discrimination. Punjab, once a prosperous agricultural hub, has seen a decline in economic prospects compared to states that have embraced manufacturing, services, and technology sectors.

This has led many Punjabi families to dream of sending their children to Canada, where the largest number of Sikhs reside outside of Punjab. The prospect of a better life and opportunities has made Canada an attractive destination, with the number of Indian students in Canada increasing by 47% last year.

However, Sikhs in Punjab now face apprehension about the future. The fear is that deteriorating diplomatic relations between India and Canada might result in visa restrictions and hurdles for student applicants. The atmosphere of fear, fueled by the Indian government’s response to dissent and protests, has made parents hesitant to allow their children to participate in any form of activism. The tragic incident involving Nijjar in Canada has only reinforced these concerns.

Amidst this backdrop, Sikh separatist groups in Punjab have been at odds with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. The protests led by Sikh farmers against farm deregulation in 2020 strained relations further. While the BJP claims to have done much for the Sikh community, critics argue that an undercurrent of fear persists, especially among the younger generation.

As the row between India and Canada continues, the Sikh community in Punjab remains caught in the crossfire. The hopes for a better future in Canada clash with concerns over worsening relations and economic opportunities in their homeland. The complexities of identity, religion, and geopolitical tensions make it a challenging time for Sikhs in Punjab, as they navigate their aspirations and fears for the future.