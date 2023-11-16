New Zealand Celebrates the Unique and Quirky Pūteketeke Bird as Bird of the Century

New Zealand has proudly named the Australasian crested grebe, also known as pūteketeke, as its bird of the century. This extraordinary and endangered bird captured the attention of people worldwide following a spirited campaign led by British-American comedian and talk show host John Oliver.

The announcement of the winner in the annual two-week contest faced a slight delay due to an overwhelming surge in votes after Oliver declared himself the official campaign manager for the pūteketeke during an episode of Last Week Tonight. His dedication to the cause included acquiring billboards across various countries and even flying a plane with a pūteketeke campaign banner above the stunning beaches of Rio de Janeiro.

What makes the pūteketeke so captivating? Well, this remarkable bird is known for its unique parenting behavior—carrying its young on its back and sharing chick-rearing responsibilities. As a distinctive mating ritual, the pūteketeke engages in an elaborate set of dances that include exchanging water weed and displaying a beautiful chest-to-chest pose known as the “ghostly penguin.”

Moreover, the pūteketeke has a repertoire of intriguing sounds that includes grunts, growls, and barks. It also possesses a curious habit of eating its own feathers, inducing vomiting as a means to expel parasites. These charming characteristics caught the attention of the global community and led to the pūteketeke’s triumphant victory in the contest.

Organized by the environmental organization Forest & Bird, this year’s competition saw an unprecedented number of votes, with participants from 195 countries casting their choices. The pūteketeke received a staggering 290,374 votes out of a total of 350,000 votes.

Amidst the excitement, Forest & Bird had the challenging task of ensuring the validity of the votes. Sadly, they discovered approximately 40,000 fraudulent votes originating from a single person trying to sway the results in favor of the tawaki piki toka eastern rockhopper penguin. Despite these setbacks, the pūteketeke remains the undisputed champion.

The North Island brown kiwi, New Zealand’s national bird, secured second place, while the clever kea, the world’s only alpine parrot, claimed the third spot. These remarkable birds displayed their unique qualities, but it was the pūteketeke’s eccentricities that captivated the hearts of voters worldwide.

While the contest celebrated the biodiversity of New Zealand’s native birds, it also served as a reminder of the challenges they face. With over 80% of the native bird species listed as threatened, urgent conservation efforts are crucial. The Department of Conservation, responsible for safeguarding these treasures, currently faces potential budget cuts, causing great concern among conservationists.

New Zealand understands that the eyes of the world are upon them, observing their commitment to preserving their avian heritage. The pūteketeke’s win symbolizes a collective effort to protect and conserve these invaluable treasures. It is a call to action to prioritize the well-being of New Zealand’s native bird species and ensure they thrive for generations to come.

