New Arrest Made in Islamabad: PTI Vice Chairman Taken into Custody

In a recent development, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, has been apprehended by authorities in Islamabad. The principal opposition party’s social media post confirmed the arrest of their vice chairman, stating that it was done illegally once again. With a large contingent of police, he was taken into custody from his residence in the federal capital. The current location of Qureshi remains unknown, but sources indicate that he was being transported to the Federal Investigation Agency’s headquarters.

This arrest comes just two months after Qureshi’s previous release in relation to protests that occurred on May 9. Those demonstrations were triggered by the arrest of the PTI chairman, Imran Khan, in a corruption case. During this time, Qureshi faced several charges, including the accusation of inciting violent protests. After spending nearly a month behind bars, the former foreign minister was finally released.

The release was not without its complications. Initially, the Islamabad High Court ordered Qureshi’s release on May 18. However, due to his apparent reluctance to provide an undertaking to refrain from engaging in “unruly” protests, his release was postponed. Eventually, the Lahore High Court’s Rawalpindi bench intervened and ordered his immediate release, overturning the previous detention orders.

Despite these legal challenges, Qureshi remained determined. In recent statements to the press, he expressed his intention to challenge any potential delay in the upcoming election. As per the requirements, the election must take place within 90 days of parliament dissolution, meaning it should occur in early November.

As the situation continues to unfold, more details are expected to emerge regarding the circumstances surrounding Qureshi’s arrest. The PTI party members are closely monitoring the situation and are prepared to respond accordingly.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

