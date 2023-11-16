Global Protests Continue as Conflict in Gaza Persists

Protests and demonstrations for both the pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli sides have spread across the world, highlighting the ongoing conflict in Gaza. According to data from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED), these demonstrations have persisted despite the continued violence stemming from the deadly Hamas attacks on Israel.

Pro-Palestinian activists have organized protests in major cities such as London, Berlin, Paris, Ankara, Istanbul, and Washington, demanding a ceasefire following Israel’s intense bombing and ground invasion. Gaza’s medical authorities claim that these attacks have resulted in the deaths of more than 11,000 individuals, with around 40% of them being children.

On the other hand, pro-Israel demonstrators have been advocating for the release of hostages taken by Hamas during the October 7 attacks in southern Israel. These attacks, which marked the deadliest day in Israel’s 75-year history according to Israeli reports, resulted in the deaths of approximately 1,200 people, with another 240 being held captive in Gaza.

ACLED’s data, covering the demonstrations from October 7 to 27, reveals that while most protests have remained peaceful, about 5% of them turned violent or were disbanded by law enforcement or security agencies.

While the majority of demonstrations recorded by ACLED were pro-Palestinian, accounting for approximately 86%, a smaller fraction remained neutral, calling for peace and a ceasefire without aligning with either side of the conflict explicitly.

In the global dataset, the largest number of demonstrations occurred following Israeli defense forces’ instructions for Gazans to evacuate the northern part of the enclave on October 13. Additionally, after the controversial explosion at the Al-Ahli al-Arabi Hospital in Gaza City on October 17, demonstrations surged. Hamas attributed this blast to Israeli forces, a claim strongly disputed by Israel and several Western nations.

Although protests in cities like London, Berlin, and Washington garnered significant attention in the Western media, the majority of ACLED-recorded demonstrations took place in the Middle East and North Africa, regions predominantly populated by Islamic communities that overwhelmingly supported the pro-Palestinian cause.

Yemen, Iran, Turkey, and Morocco were particularly active in organizing protests, contributing to the global wave of demonstrations.

Meanwhile, in Europe, major cities experienced heightened tensions due to protests and counter-protests between pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli demonstrators, some of which turned violent. For example, in Berlin, multiple protests throughout October resulted in the arrest of hundreds of pro-Palestinian protestors following clashes with the police.

In central Paris, thousands of people marched on November 4, calling for a ceasefire with signs that read “Stop the cycle of violence” and “To do nothing, to say nothing is to be complicit.” French authorities had previously banned certain pro-Palestinian gatherings due to concerns about public disorder.

Moreover, a massive pro-Palestinian demonstration took place in central London, attracting over 300,000 participants. The police arrested more than 120 individuals as they worked to prevent far-right counter-protesters from ambushing the main rally.

According to ACLED, the United States witnessed the highest number of counter-demonstrations involving opposing pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian protestors. Pro-Palestinian marches in Washington have been among the largest seen in recent years for any cause.

Universities across the US have witnessed confrontations between student protestors on both sides, often resulting in tense standoffs, harassment, and assaults against both pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian students.

As the conflict in Gaza persists, these global demonstrations continue to shed light on the urgency for a resolution and lasting peace.

