New Protests Emerge in Syria as Economic Crisis Deepens

Protests continue to sweep through various regions in Syria as growing frustration over soaring prices and a deteriorating economy plague the war-ravaged country. Opposition activists have reported that the protests, which have now spread to two government-held provinces in the south, are an expression of widespread anger over the skyrocketing prices, the devaluation of the Syrian pound, and the diminishing purchasing power of the population.

However, it is important to note that these protests remain localized to southern Syria and have not yet reached government strongholds or major cities such as Damascus, Aleppo, and Homs. The recent wave of demonstrations comes on the heels of President Bashar Assad’s decision to double public sector wages and pensions, a move that has fueled inflation and compounded the economic hardships faced by many Syrians.

The Syrian pound has experienced a sharp decline in value, with the exchange rate against the US dollar going from 7,000 pounds at the beginning of 2023 to 15,000 pounds currently. This stands in stark contrast to the exchange rate of 47 pounds to the dollar at the start of the country’s uprising in 2011.

The protests have primarily centered around the city of Sweida, which is home to the Druze minority, as well as the nearby province of Daraa, often considered the birthplace of Syria’s uprising more than a decade ago. Sweida has seen an escalation in demonstrations against the government and corruption, with some protests turning violent. Meanwhile, Daraa, which came back under government control in 2018, has grappled with high crime rates and clashes between different militias.

While there has been no immediate response from the government regarding the recent protests in Sweida and Daraa, the effects of the demonstrations are already being felt. Sham FM, a pro-government radio station, reported that final exams at branches of Damascus University in Sweida have been postponed due to road closures preventing students from reaching the campuses.

President Assad’s decision to increase wages and pensions comes amidst ongoing efforts by the cash-strapped government to restructure its costly subsidy program for essential items like fuel, gasoline, and wheat for bread. The decision has led to an increase in public transportation and fuel fares. However, the Syrian economy has long been grappling with the impacts of the war, widespread corruption, and economic mismanagement, further compounded by Western-led sanctions against the government for alleged war crimes and involvement in the illicit narcotics trade.

Protesters in Sweida have been heard chanting, “We only kneel to God,” as they marched through the city with support from Druze clerics. Reports indicate that protesters from neighboring villages are also joining the demonstrations in the provincial capital. In Daraa province, which witnessed the initial protests against the government in March 2011 that sparked the wider uprising, protesters have taken to the streets in various villages, calling for the ousting of Assad’s government and the removal of Iranian influence from the region.

The United Nations has estimated that 90% of Syrians in government-held areas are living in poverty, with over half of the country’s 12 million inhabitants struggling to meet their basic food needs.

