Protests Erupt in Libya Following Foreign Minister’s Israel Meeting

Libya witnessed a wave of protests after Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush held a meeting with her Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen in Rome, according to recent reports. The decision by Mangoush to engage in talks with Israel, a country with which Libya has no diplomatic relations, sparked outrage among the Libyan population. Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah took swift action, suspending Mangoush and launching an investigation into the matter.

The news of the meeting stirred small-scale demonstrations in Tripoli and other parts of Libya. While some argue that the encounter was a chance and unofficial encounter that did not involve any formal agreements, Reuters news agency reported that the meeting had been agreed upon in advance at the highest levels in Libya. The Libyan foreign ministry, on the other hand, maintained that Mangoush had declined formal meetings with Israeli representatives, aligning her actions with the stance of the Government of National Unity.

The Israeli announcement regarding the meeting indicated that the two parties discussed possible cooperation, specifically in areas such as humanitarian issues, agriculture, and water management. Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen also emphasized the preservation of Jewish heritage in Libya during the discussions. Notably, the talks took place with the facilitation of the Italian foreign minister.

While some Arab countries have normalized diplomatic ties with Israel in recent years, Libya, like several others, remains committed to a policy of non-engagement. Under a longstanding law dating back to 1957, any interaction with Israel can result in severe legal consequences, including up to nine years of imprisonment.

The turmoil resulting from this meeting highlights the sensitivities surrounding political engagements between Libya and Israel. It raises questions about the balance between pursuing opportunities for cooperation and respecting longstanding diplomatic boundaries. As this situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how the Government of National Unity will handle the aftermath and address the concerns of its citizens.

