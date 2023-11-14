New Protests Erupt in Israel Criticizing Government Response to Captive Crisis

Amidst mounting criticism, thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv to express their dissatisfaction with the government’s handling of the recent captive crisis and its lack of preparedness for the attacks by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7.

In Jerusalem, police faced the challenge of dealing with hundreds of protesters outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence. The demonstrators, waving Israeli flags, chanted “Jail now!” as they pushed through security barriers. Meanwhile, in Tel Aviv, several thousand protesters, including relatives and friends of the captives, demanded the immediate return of their loved ones, chanting “Bring them home now.”

The anguish of the families affected by the kidnappings was palpable. Hadas Kalderon, who revealed that five members of her family were among the captives, expressed her frustration by saying, “I expect and demand from my government to think creatively and consider alternatives.” She described the situation as “hell” and spoke of her daily struggle, fearing for the lives of her children.

Despite growing public anger, Netanyahu has thus far failed to accept personal responsibility for the government’s shortcomings that allowed the surprise assault by Hamas. The attack resulted in the deaths of over 1,400 individuals and the capture of at least 240 others. In response, Israel launched a war on Gaza, causing extensive destruction and claiming the lives of more than 9,400 Palestinians, predominantly women and children.

The government’s response to the crisis has faced intense scrutiny, with many captive families criticizing its actions and demanding the safe return of their relatives. Netanyahu’s divisive reputation, already tarnished by corruption charges he denies and controversial judicial reforms, has further fueled dissent. A recent poll by Israel’s Channel 13 Television revealed that 76 percent of Israelis believe Netanyahu should resign, and 64 percent advocate for immediate elections following the resolution of the war.

In the face of these protests and unrest, international actors have called for action. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called for “humanitarian pauses” in Gaza, seeking to alleviate the suffering caused by the conflict. However, Jordanian and Egyptian ministers, along with other Arab leaders, have demanded an immediate ceasefire.

Hamas, on the other hand, has reported significant losses due to Israeli airstrikes. The armed wing of Hamas revealed that over 60 captives are missing and that 23 bodies of Israeli captives remain trapped under the rubble. Their spokesperson expressed frustration at the ongoing aggression and the difficulties in recovering the captives’ remains.

As the captive crisis deepens and public discontent grows, the Israeli government faces increasing pressure to address the concerns of its citizens and take decisive action to bring an end to the conflict.

