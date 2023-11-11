New Developments in Israel-Libya Relations Spark Controversy

In a surprising turn of events, Libya’s Prime Minister has taken action against his foreign minister for engaging in an informal meeting with Israel’s counterpart. This unexpected contact between the two countries has sparked protests, as Libya has long supported the Palestinian cause and does not recognize Israel. The prime minister has suspended the foreign minister, and she is now facing investigation for her actions.

This meeting has significant implications given Israel’s ongoing efforts to establish closer ties with Arab and Muslim-majority nations. Libya, with its oil-rich resources, has caught Israel’s attention as a potential partner. However, the presidential council of Libya, which represents the country’s three provinces, has declared any normalization of relations with Israel as illegal.

While Israel’s Eli Cohen hailed the meeting as a historic first step towards building relations, Libya’s political establishment has reacted strongly against it. The speaker’s office in parliament has accused the foreign minister of grand treason, adding to the already intense controversy.

Libya’s foreign ministry has attempted to downplay the meeting, stating that it was an unprepared, casual encounter without any discussions, agreements, or consultations. They emphasize their complete rejection of normalizing relations with Israel.

The news of this meeting has ignited protests in the capital city of Tripoli and other parts of Libya. Demonstrators expressed their disapproval by blocking roads, burning tires, and waving the Palestinian flag. Despite these protests, they appear to have been relatively small in scale.

The complex political situation in Libya further complicates any potential deal between Israel and Libya. The country remains divided between the interim government in Tripoli and a rival government in the eastern city of Tobruk. This division has existed since the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi, the longtime dictator, 12 years ago.

Israel has been actively pursuing diplomatic relations with countries hostile to them under the Abraham Accords initiated in 2020. The agreements have led to recognition of Israel’s sovereignty and diplomatic ties with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco. However, Israel has faced criticism for its settlement construction in the West Bank and military actions in Palestinian territories.

In response to the meeting, Libya’s Presidential Council has demanded clarification from the government. They insist that the meeting does not align with Libya’s foreign policy or national values and consider it a violation of Libyan laws that criminalize normalization with Israel. The council has urged the prime minister to take appropriate legal action if the meeting did occur.

It is important to note Libya’s history concerning Jewish communities. Under Gaddafi’s rule, thousands of Jews were expelled from Libya, and many synagogues were destroyed. The mention of preserving Jewish heritage in Libya, including renovating synagogues and cemeteries, during the meeting has raised additional concerns and sensitivities.

As the controversy continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how Libya’s government will address this breach in their foreign policy. The fallout from this meeting may have lasting implications for Israel-Libya relations and the broader geopolitical landscape in the region.

