Protests Erupt in Iran on Anniversary of Mahsa Amini’s Death

Protests erupted across Iran on Saturday as people gathered to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who died in the custody of Iran’s morality police. The demonstrations took place in multiple cities, including Tehran, Mashad, Ahvaz, Lahijan, Arak, and Senandaj. The protesters chanted slogans like “Women, Life, Freedom,” which became a rallying cry after nationwide protests followed Amini’s death last year.

While some protesters also chanted death slogans against Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, authorities responded by deploying armed guards and police officers to maintain control. In the northern city of Lahijan, police officers were seen chasing protesters. This show of force demonstrated the government’s determination to suppress dissent.

Not only were rallies held in Iran, but commemorations also took place in cities around the world, including Paris, Brussels, and Berlin. Many Iranians living abroad felt compelled to raise their voices in solidarity. In London, hundreds of people gathered to mark the anniversary, emphasizing that their battle for freedom in Iran was just beginning.

The news of the protests coincided with reports of the detention of Amini’s father, Amjad Amini, by Iranian authorities. Journalists and rights groups had been raising concerns about his regular summoning by security officers in the months following his daughter’s death. On Saturday, he was detained for a few hours, along with his son, who received a warning that he would be banished to a remote village if he encouraged people to attend commemorative ceremonies.

In addition to Amjad Amini’s detention, his brother-in-law, Safa Aeli, was also arrested earlier in the week. Iranian authorities denied the reports of Amjad Amini’s detention, instead claiming to have prevented an assassination attempt against him. These conflicting accounts highlight the ongoing tension between the government and those seeking justice for Mahsa Amini.

As protests continue and individuals associated with the Amini family face detention and persecution, it remains to be seen how the government will respond and whether the calls for freedom and revolution in Iran will gain momentum. The anniversary of Mahsa Amini’s death serves as a reminder of the ongoing struggle for human rights and justice in the country.