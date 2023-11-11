“Tensions Rise in Jerusalem and West Bank Amid Ongoing Israel-Gaza Conflict”

Amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza, tensions have escalated in Jerusalem and the West Bank. Israeli security forces have implemented restrictions on young Palestinians, preventing them from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem for prayers. In response to potential unrest spilling over from the conflict, Israeli troops have been deployed in strength across the Old City and beyond.

Reports from the occupied West Bank indicate that Israeli troops have killed four Palestinians during raids. The official Palestinian news agency WAFA has confirmed these casualties, with two of the deceased being identified as members of fighter groups. As Palestinians gathered for Friday prayers, a large number of Israeli police were stationed around Al-Aqsa, a known flashpoint for clashes. According to Reuters, at one point, tear gas was fired by the police at the Palestinians.

In the city of Jenin, the Israeli military faced an attack during arrest operations, resulting in retaliatory firing that led to the deaths of two men. The Islamic Jihad group has confirmed that one of their members was among the casualties, while Hamas has reported that one of their fighters was also killed in the Jenin fighting. Furthermore, two additional Palestinians were killed in Jenin and Qalqilya, bringing the total number of Palestinian deaths in the West Bank since the start of the Hamas-Israel conflict to 110, according to WAFA.

Incidents of destruction and violence have also taken place in the West Bank. Israeli forces destroyed a memorial in Jenin dedicated to the slain Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. Additionally, in Qalqilya, troops came under fire while closing down a shop linked to incitement of violence, resulting in at least one person being hit by gunfire.

Moreover, protests in solidarity with Gaza have emerged in Hebron, where demonstrators expressed support for the Palestinian resistance and condemned Israeli actions. Witnesses have reported that Israeli army drones were deployed to suppress the demonstrations, with gas bombs being dropped on the protesters. The following day, a strike and mourning were called for in the Hebron Governorate and its cities.

Further protests have taken place in Nablus and Ramallah, where video footage and social media posts have documented the solidarity of residents with Gaza. Palestinian Authority (PA) security forces were seen dispersing demonstrators in Nablus, leading protesters to chant against the PA as they fled from tear gas. In Ramallah, a massive demonstration led by young men took place following an announcement of a ground incursion into the Gaza Strip by the Israeli army.

Beyond the West Bank, thousands of Jordanians took to the streets in support of the Palestinians, waving the Palestinian flag and denouncing Israel. Participants emphasized their standing in solidarity with Gaza and their unwavering support for the resistance.

