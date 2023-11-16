Protesters Rally in Yerevan, Urging Action Amidst Escalating Conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh

Amidst the recent military offensive by Azerbaijan on the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, citizens of Armenia have taken to the streets to voice their concerns and demand immediate action to protect their fellow countrymen.

In the capital city of Yerevan, protesters gathered in large numbers, displaying their unwavering solidarity with the people of Nagorno-Karabakh. They called on the government to take decisive steps to defend the Armenian population living in the region and to support the self-declared Republic of Artsakh, which has significant Armenian majority.

The ongoing conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh has a long and complex history. The region, populated by ethnic Armenians, declared independence from Azerbaijan in 1991 during the collapse of the Soviet Union. This act led to a full-scale war, resulting in thousands of casualties and displacement of people on both sides.

Since the 1994 ceasefire agreement, tensions have remained high, with sporadic outbreaks of violence along the heavily fortified front lines. However, the recent escalation of hostilities, beginning on September 27, 2020, has seen some of the most intense fighting in years.

It is imperative to note that Azerbaijan, backed by Turkey, launched a military offensive aiming to regain control of the disputed region. This offensive has resulted in the loss of lives, destruction of civilian infrastructure, and displacement of thousands of people from their homes.

Amidst these developments, the protesters in Yerevan demand that the Armenian government take swift action to protect the Armenian population in Nagorno-Karabakh, its self-declared Republic of Artsakh, and safeguard their right to self-determination.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q: What is Nagorno-Karabakh?

Nagorno-Karabakh is a landlocked region in the South Caucasus, internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but predominantly populated by ethnic Armenians. It has been the subject of a long-standing territorial dispute between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Q: What triggered the recent conflict?

The recent conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh was triggered by a new wave of military hostilities initiated by Azerbaijan on September 27, 2020, aimed at regaining control over the region through force.

Q: What is the Republic of Artsakh?

The Republic of Artsakh is a self-declared state that exists within the borders of the Nagorno-Karabakh region. It is predominantly populated by ethnic Armenians and is not internationally recognized as an independent state.

Q: What are the main concerns of the protesters in Yerevan?

The protesters in Yerevan are concerned about the safety and well-being of the Armenian population living in Nagorno-Karabakh. They demand that the Armenian government take immediate action to protect their fellow countrymen, support the self-declared Republic of Artsakh, and ensure their right to self-determination.