Protesters Rally Against French Presence in Niger, Threaten to Storm Embassy

Rwanda – In a powerful display of opposition, hundreds of supporters of the military administration in Niger gathered near the French military base in the capital city of Niamey. This demonstration marked the latest in a series of protests denouncing the presence of French troops in the country.

With placards bearing strong anti-French slogans, protesters voiced their discontent and accused France of interference in Niger’s affairs. Videos shared on social media captured the atmosphere as demonstrators passionately chanted against France and even threatened to storm the French Embassy and military base if French troops and the ambassador refused to leave.

These protests unfolded just a day after the military administration issued an ultimatum for the French ambassador to exit the country. This ultimatum was reportedly in response to a disregard for a meeting invitation from the foreign ministry and other actions taken by the French government that were deemed contrary to Niger’s interests.

It is crucial to note that France currently maintains approximately 1,500 personnel in Niger as part of a counter-insurgency force combatting extremist groups associated with Daesh/ISIS and al-Qaeda in the Sahel region. Recent tensions between the military administration and France prompted the former to revoke several military accords previously signed with France. However, the validity of this action has been disputed by Paris, which asserts that military leaders lack the legitimate authority to do so.

In a related development, thousands of protesters also took to the streets in Niamey to celebrate the first anniversary of President Mohamed Bazoum’s ousting. Amidst the celebrations, the protesters demonstrated their support for the military administration. Notably, the crowds proudly waved the flags of Niger, Algeria, and Russia. Members of the National Council for the Safeguard of the Country (CNSP), formed in the aftermath of the military takeover, also joined the march and encouraged their supporters to maintain the pressure.

It should be emphasized that the military administration issued a specific order for only the French ambassador to leave the country, while the German, US, and Nigerian envoys were not included in this directive, as announced by Niger’s Foreign Ministry. Contrary to widely circulated reports, the ministry clarified that “only the French ambassador in Niger is declared persona non grata.”

The military administration granted Sylvain Itte, the French ambassador, a 48-hour deadline to depart Niger, accusing him of ignoring an invitation to meet the country’s foreign minister. In response, the ministry stated that Niger does not require authorization or an interpretation of the Vienna Convention of 1961 to expel the ambassador within 24 hours.

Unsurprisingly, the French Foreign Ministry rejected this decision, arguing that the military administration did not possess the authority to expel their ambassador. French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna even expressed solidarity with Nigerien Ambassador Aichatou Boulama Kane in Paris, who had chosen to remain in her position despite the military takeover.

Niger has endured a period of uncertainty since General Abdourahamane Tchiani, the former commander of the presidential guard, orchestrated a military intervention that removed President Mohamed Bazoum from power on July 26th.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Why are the protesters rallying against the French presence in Niger? The protesters believe that France is interfering in Niger’s affairs and oppose the presence of French troops in the country. What actions did the protesters take? The protesters held placards with anti-French slogans, chanted against France, and even threatened to storm the French Embassy and military base if French troops and the ambassador did not leave the country. Why did the military administration issue an ultimatum for the French ambassador to leave? The ultimatum was issued as a response to the French ambassador’s alleged refusal to meet with Niger’s foreign minister and other actions by the French government deemed contrary to Niger’s interests. How many French troops are stationed in Niger? France currently maintains approximately 1,500 personnel in Niger as part of a counter-insurgency force. Why did the military administration revoke military accords previously signed with France? The military administration claimed that it had the authority to revoke these accords, but France disputed this assertion, stating that military leaders lacked the legitimate authority to take such action.

(Source: The original article can be found on Anadolu Agency)