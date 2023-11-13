Greenpeace Protesters Target UK PM Sunak’s Home over Oil Policy

Companies: Greenpeace activists have staged a demonstration at the private residence of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, expressing their opposition to the government’s oil drilling policy. The protesters draped the property in black fabric and held up banners questioning the prioritization of oil profits over the future of the environment.

Government Record: Sunak has faced criticism regarding his stance on environmental issues, with activists condemning his approach of balancing climate change ambitions with consumer interests. Climate protesters have intensified their campaigns, disrupting various public events to draw attention to their cause.

Protest Actions: Greenpeace activists climbed onto the rooftop of Sunak’s residence in Yorkshire, England, and covered it in black fabric as a symbolic gesture. The accompanying banners called into question the government’s support for new North Sea oil and gas licenses and the proposed development of Equinor’s Rosebank oilfield. The protesters are urging Sunak to prioritize climate leadership over oil profits.

High Public Disapproval: Recent polls have indicated a low public approval rating of the government’s handling of environmental issues, with 67% of voters expressing dissatisfaction. This disapproval reflects concerns about the government’s decision to grant licenses for oil and gas extraction in the North Sea, as well as the approval of a new deep coal mine. Critics argue that these actions contradict the country’s commitment to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Conservative Party Concerns: Some members of Sunak’s Conservative party are also critical of his perceived lack of commitment to environmental protection. One former minister, who resigned in June, accused Sunak of showing little interest in green issues.

Government Response: Sunak’s office issued a statement defending the government’s energy policy, emphasizing the importance of energy security and reducing reliance on foreign sources. They argued that utilizing domestic resources is essential to avoid dependence on countries like Russia for energy supply.

Public Opinion: The public’s increasing scrutiny of the government’s environmental policies highlights the growing consensus on the urgency of addressing climate change. Citizens expect their leaders to prioritize sustainable practices and work towards a greener future.

