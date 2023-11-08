Accountability Demands Continue in Lebanon Three Years After Devastating Port Explosion

Hundreds of protesters came together in Lebanon on Friday to commemorate the third anniversary of a catastrophic explosion at the Port of Beirut. While demanding accountability from officials, the protesters aimed to shed light on a tragedy that still remains shrouded in mystery. The explosion, which occurred on August 4, 2020, killed at least 200 people and injured 6,000. It was one of the largest non-nuclear explosions ever recorded.

In footage captured by Lebanese media, demonstrators took to the streets during a three-day mourning period, expressing their frustration towards politicians whom they accused of obstructing the investigation into the blast. The incident had sent a massive mushroom cloud-shaped shockwave into the sky, causing extensive damage to buildings and vehicles. The impact was even registered as a 3.3 magnitude earthquake and felt hundreds of miles away, as far as Cyprus.

Investigators linked the explosion to roughly 2,750 tons of confiscated ammonium nitrate that had been stored in a warehouse at the port since 2014. However, the exact trigger for the ignition of the ammonium nitrate remains unknown, even after three years. An investigation to hold top politicians accountable for criminal neglect has reached a standstill, prompting activists and legal experts to call for a United Nations fact-finding mission to uncover the truth.

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati declared the anniversary of the blast a national holiday and initiated a three-day period of mourning for those affected. Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron has pledged ongoing support for Lebanon. Macron, who visited the country soon after the explosion, reiterated France’s solidarity and friendship with Lebanon. In an effort to break the political deadlock in Lebanon, Macron appointed his former foreign minister, Jean Yves Le Drian, as a special envoy to the country.

As Lebanon marks another year since the devastating port explosion, demands for accountability persist. The families of the victims, as well as the injured and their loved ones, seek answers and justice. It is crucial that international efforts, such as the proposed UN fact-finding mission, support the investigation to shed light on the true causes of the explosion. The memory of the tragic event continues to serve as a reminder of the importance of accountability and the pursuit of truth.