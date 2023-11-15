A cultural festival celebrating Eritrea in Sweden turned chaotic as a large group of protesters rallied against the Eritrean government. The demonstration took place at the Festival Eritrea Scandinavia, an annual event held in Stockholm’s Järvafältet nature reserve.

Reports from Swedish media indicated that approximately a thousand protesters set fire to booths, dismantled outdoor shelters, and threw rocks during the event. While several people were reportedly injured, Swedish police confirmed that there were no immediate reports of serious harm.

The festival, which had opened on Thursday and was scheduled to continue until Sunday, has been a subject of controversy. Critics argue that it serves as a platform for promoting the Eritrean government and provides financial support to their authoritarian regime.

Eritrea, a small nation located in the Horn of Africa, has faced severe criticism from human rights groups for its oppressive policies. President Isaias Afwerki, who has ruled the country since its independence from Ethiopia 30 years ago, has never held an election, giving rise to concerns about the lack of democratic processes in the country. Forced military conscription and other harsh conditions have prompted millions of Eritreans to flee their homeland.

The festival provides an opportunity for the Eritrean diaspora in Sweden to celebrate their cultural heritage. However, it has also become a battleground for those seeking to raise awareness about the human rights abuses taking place in their home country.

FAQs

Q: What led to the protests at the Eritrea-themed festival in Sweden?

A: The protests were a result of opposition to the Eritrean government, which is seen as repressive and undemocratic.

Q: Why was the festival criticized?

A: The festival faced criticism for allegedly serving as a tool for promoting and financially supporting the Eritrean government.

Q: What are the concerns about Eritrea’s government?

A: Human rights groups have raised concerns about the lack of democratic processes, forced military conscription, and other oppressive policies in Eritrea.

Q: How long has President Isaias Afwerki been in power?

A: President Isaias Afwerki has been the leader of Eritrea since its independence from Ethiopia 30 years ago and has never held an election.