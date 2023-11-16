Finding Balance: The Debate on Proportionality in Self-Defense

In recent weeks, a heated debate has emerged surrounding Israel’s military campaign in Gaza and the issue of proportionality in self-defense. The question remains: is Israel inflicting disproportionate harm on civilians, and if so, what are the legal implications?

According to international law, states have the right to use armed force in self-defense, but only to the extent that it is necessary and proportionate. The concept of proportionality, however, is not clearly defined in any specific treaty text, requiring scholars and policymakers to examine state practice and UN Security Council debates to understand its interpretation.

One side of the debate argues that the total harm inflicted on civilians by a military campaign must be taken into account when determining proportionality under international law. They point to several instances where the United Nations Security Council condemned Israel’s use of force in Gaza as disproportionate, citing the enormous collateral damage sustained by civilians. These voices from various regions of the world called for an end to the campaigns and emphasized the significance of the harm to civilians in assessing proportionality.

On the other hand, some argue that the magnitude of defensive coercion should be limited to what is reasonably necessary to achieve the lawful objective. They claim that the focus should be on repelling the armed attack and restoring security, rather than considering the total harm inflicted on civilians.

One response to the debate asserts that the United States Department of Defense Law of War Manual supports the notion that proportionality should be judged based on the nature of the threat being addressed and the force required to deter future attacks. However, critics argue that this evidence is weak and does not explicitly deny the relevance of total harm to civilians in determining proportionality.

So, where does the truth lie? Is the total harm inflicted on civilians a necessary consideration in determining proportionality in self-defense? The answer remains contentious, as scholars and policymakers continue to grapple with the interpretation of international law.

But what is clear is that the debate surrounding proportionality in self-defense is not a new one. Past Israeli military campaigns in Lebanon and Gaza have faced significant criticism from the international community, with many states deeming them disproportionate. The enormity of civilian deaths and destruction has led to a consensus that these operations were not proportionate.

As the debate rages on, it is crucial to strike a balance between the need for self-defense and the protection of civilian lives. International law, State practice, and ongoing discussions in the United Nations Security Council all contribute to shaping the understanding of proportionality in self-defense. Finding common ground and reaching a consensus on this complex issue is essential to uphold the principles of justice and human rights.

