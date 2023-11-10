US Figures Face Repercussions for Expressing Support for Palestinian Cause

In recent weeks, several high-profile figures in the United States have faced backlash and even lost their jobs for making pro-Palestinian statements amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza. These individuals, including prominent editors and a top executive at a talent agency, have experienced consequences for expressing their support for the Palestinian cause.

One such figure is David Velasco, the former editor-in-chief of Artforum magazine. He was reportedly fired after the magazine published an open letter in response to the conflict. As a result, celebrated photographer Nan Goldin and other artists have chosen to sever ties with Artforum. Velasco’s termination has also led to the resignation of at least four editors.

Similarly, Michael Eisen, the former editor-in-chief of academic science journal eLife, was removed from his position after retweeting an article from satirical website The Onion that criticized indifference to the lives of Palestinian civilians. Despite being Jewish and having family in Israel, Eisen lauded The Onion’s commentary and questioned the moral clarity of academic institutions.

Meanwhile, Maha Dakhil, a top executive at Creative Arts Agency (CAA), has faced repercussions for reposting an Instagram story about Israel’s treatment of Palestinians. She has stepped down from her leadership roles at CAA and screenwriter Aaron Sorkin, a long-time client, has left the agency in response to the remarks. Dakhil, however, will continue working with her roster of clients.

While some individuals argue that these figures should be held accountable for their public statements, others express concern about the suppression of free speech and the implications for their careers. The ongoing debate surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has further intensified these discussions.

