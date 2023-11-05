Israeli Settler’s Controversial Remark Sparks Outrage and Reflects on Wider Issue

An Israeli settler, Elisha Yered, has ignited outrage with his comment that spitting at Christians is an “ancient Jewish custom.” The remark came in the wake of several incidents where Jews were caught on camera spitting on or near Christian worshippers in Jerusalem’s Old City.

Yered’s statement has raised concerns about the increasing frequency of these attacks. Many of the recorded instances show Jewish youths spitting on church buildings or at Christians they encounter. Such behavior not only incites hatred but also tarnishes Israel’s image and affects tourism, as noted by Tourism Minister Haim Katz.

Authorities and religious leaders have swiftly condemned these attacks. Chief Ashkenazi Rabbi of Israel, David Lau, emphasized the need to respect all nations visiting Jerusalem. Religious Services Minister Michael Malkieli strongly denounced the spitting incidents and affirmed that no rabbi supports or legitimizes such disgraceful behavior.

However, it is crucial to remember that Yered’s remark represents a fringe view and does not reflect the beliefs of the wider Jewish community. The vast majority of Jewish individuals and religious leaders remain committed to fostering interfaith harmony and promoting tolerance.

It is worth noting that Yered is facing suspicion of involvement in the killing of a Palestinian teenager. The investigation into this incident has faced obstacles, including difficulties in obtaining the victim’s body for forensic examination. Yered, who has a history of involvement in far-right activities, is barred from the West Bank and has limited contact with known settler activists.

While Yered’s controversial remark has grabbed headlines, it is important to recognize that incidents of religious intolerance occur in various societies and religions. Such acts of hatred and bigotry should be condemned and addressed collectively, in the pursuit of a more inclusive and respectful world. It is only through dialogue, education, and promoting understanding that we can overcome these challenges and build a society that celebrates diversity.