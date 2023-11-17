New Article: Exploring the Impact of Democracy Activists’ Conviction Quash

In a significant development, seven prominent pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong have partially won their bid to quash their convictions related to their involvement in the major pro-democracy protests that took place in 2019. The Court of Appeal in Hong Kong has overturned their convictions for organizing an unauthorized assembly, marking a potential turning point in their legal battle. This decision comes as a ray of hope for these activists, who have been at the forefront of the ongoing struggle for democracy in the city.

The individuals who had their convictions partially quashed include Jimmy Lai, the founder of the now-defunct Apple Daily newspaper, and Martin Lee, the founding chairman of the city’s Democratic Party. Additionally, five former pro-democracy lawmakers, including prominent barrister Margaret Ng, were also granted relief. While some of them were previously sentenced to jail terms ranging from eight to 18 months, others received suspended jail sentences.

The convictions, handed down two years ago, were seen as yet another blow to the democracy movement in Hong Kong, which has faced growing restrictions and crackdowns from both Beijing and local authorities. These activists, who have been dedicated advocates for democracy, have faced immense challenges in their fight for political freedom in the city.

The recent decision by Judge Andrew Macrae and his colleagues is an important step towards justice. The Court of Appeal unanimously quashed the convictions related to organizing an unauthorized assembly, highlighting that mere participation in the protest does not necessarily imply organizing it. This judgement focuses on the critical aspect of active involvement and responsibility in planning and arranging an action. It stresses that clear evidence of organization is essential, rather than relying on assumptions based on the positions of the activists during the procession.

It is crucial to note that while this partial quashing of convictions provides some relief to the activists, they continue to face legal challenges. Four of the activists who have already served their jail terms in connection to the case will now have part of their sentences lifted. However, the remaining individuals, including Jimmy Lai, Leung Kwok-hung, Albert Ho, and Lee Cheuk-yan, remain in custody due to their additional charges under the national security law imposed by Beijing in 2020.

The court’s decision has brought renewed hope and encouragement to these activists, as well as supporters of the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong. The magnitude of the 2019 protests, which witnessed an estimated 1.7 million people taking to the streets, signifies the strong desire among Hong Kongers for greater police accountability and democratic reforms. Although these protests were largely peaceful compared to the more violent clashes that occurred during other demonstrations that year, they served as a powerful political awakening for the city.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: What were the convictions of the pro-democracy activists related to?

A: The convictions were related to their involvement in organizing and participating in an unauthorized assembly during the 2019 pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

Q: How significant is this decision by the Court of Appeal?

A: The decision to partially quash the activists’ convictions is a crucial development in their legal battle and symbolizes a potential turning point in the fight for democracy in Hong Kong.

Q: What is the national security law imposed by Beijing?

A: The national security law is a controversial legislation imposed by the Chinese government in 2020, granting authorities extensive powers to crack down on dissent and pro-democracy activities in Hong Kong.

