French News Agency’s Gaza Bureau Suffers Significant Damage in Unclaimed Strike, Renewing Concerns for Journalist Safety

The Gaza City bureau of Agence France-Presse (AFP) was left in ruins after an unclaimed strike targeted the building, dealing a blow to the operations of the renowned news agency. As the Israeli military continues its offensive in the territory, circumstances surrounding the incident remain shrouded in mystery. Israel has denied involvement in the attack.

With its live video feed from Gaza City still uninterrupted despite the damage, AFP stands as the sole major international news agency providing real-time coverage from the conflict-ridden region. The relentless bombing has not deterred their efforts to keep the world informed.

The strike occurred shortly before midday on Thursday, as evident from the live footage captured by an unmanned AFP camera. It appears that an explosive projectile entered the bureau horizontally, causing extensive damage to the technician’s office within the building. The wall opposite the window was destroyed, and the adjacent room and other doors suffered significant harm. Additionally, the strike punctured the water tanks on the roof.

Remarkably, no AFP staff members were present in the Gaza City bureau when the strike occurred. On October 13, they were preemptively evacuated to a safer location in southern Gaza based on an Israeli military order that targeted residents in the north of the Hamas-run territory.

While the Secretary of State, Blinken, emphasized the importance of protecting journalists during a recent press conference, AFP journalist Leon Bruneau referred to the incident as an “apparently a missile strike.” Blinken acknowledged the dangerous conditions under which journalists in Gaza operate, acknowledging their extraordinary work in relaying the story to the world.

The IDF, upon multiple verifications, has categorically denied responsibility for the attack. They contend that misfired rockets from the Strip have occasionally hit Palestinian territory, including near a hospital in October. Hamas initially blamed Israel for the incident, claiming that hundreds of lives were lost. However, Israel provided evidence demonstrating that the explosion was caused by a Palestinian rocket.

Images released by AFP depict a gaping hole in the 11-story building’s wall, located in Gaza’s Rimal neighborhood near the port. The chairman and CEO of AFP, Fabrice Fries, expressed strong condemnation of the strike on their Gaza City bureau. He pointed out that the bureau’s location was well-known and had been highlighted to prevent such an attack, enabling the continued provision of ground images.

Despite the devastation, the prompt evacuation of the AFP team prevented even more catastrophic consequences. This incident has once again raised concerns about the safety of journalists working in conflict zones and highlights the pressing need for their protection.