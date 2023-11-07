Thai Progressive Party Excluded from Coalition Amidst Monarchy Reform Debate

The political landscape in Thailand has taken an unexpected turn as the progressive Move Forward Party, which emerged as the winner in the general election, has been excluded from forming the next government due to its proposed reforms regarding the country’s monarchy. This decision was announced by the party’s former ally, the conservative Pheu Thai party, citing the importance of preserving the monarchy as “the important institution of our country.” The move comes after two failed attempts by Move Forward to secure a majority vote for their leader, Pita Limjaroenrat, to become the new prime minister.

Thailand’s struggle to form a government and select a new leader since the election in May has shed light on the complexities of its political system. According to the military-enacted constitution, confirming a new prime minister requires a majority vote from both the elected House and the appointed Senate. The latter, consisting of 250 members and seen as the guardian of conservative royalist values, has posed a major obstacle for Move Forward, given their agenda focused on both monarchy reform and reducing military influence.

The exclusion of Move Forward from the coalition has led to Pheu Thai taking the lead in forming a new government. Pheu Thai’s leader, Chonlanan Srikaew, announced that they would try to form a coalition government without Move Forward and nominate real estate tycoon Srettha Thavisin as the prime ministerial candidate. Pheu Thai plans to make an official announcement regarding their new coalition partners soon.

This move has sparked frustration among supporters of Move Forward, who have taken to the streets in protest of the Senate’s involvement in blocking their candidate. Public opinion has grown increasingly critical of the failure to name a new leader, with many calling for the coalition to remain intact. However, the exclusion of Move Forward from the coalition signals a significant setback for progressive voices in Thai politics.

As the political landscape in Thailand continues to evolve, attention now turns to the next steps in forming a government. Will Pheu Thai be successful in rallying enough support without Move Forward? And how will the ongoing debate over monarchy reform impact the political stability of the country? These questions linger as Thailand navigates its challenging path forward.