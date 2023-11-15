New Challenger Emerges to Compete Against Rep. Ilhan Omar in Minnesota Primary

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Progressive Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is facing a significant primary challenge from a prominent Democratic opponent. Former Minneapolis City Council member Don Samuels announced on Sunday that he will once again try to unseat Omar, having come close in the previous election.

Omar, a member of the group of progressive House Democrats known as “the squad,” has been reelected twice despite facing criticism for her comments during her first term. Her remarks were deemed to have invoked anti-Semitic tropes and insinuated that Jewish Americans have divided loyalties. However, more recently, Omar has faced renewed backlash for her condemnation of the Israeli government’s handling of the conflict with Hamas.

Samuels, who was born in Jamaica, believes Omar’s divisive nature and her propensity for conflict make her unfit for office. In an interview with The Associated Press, he emphasized his belief that his narrow loss in the previous primary demonstrated Omar’s vulnerability, and he is confident he could have prevailed had they competed in the general election.

In the previous election, the future of policing in Minneapolis was a significant issue following the murder of George Floyd by a former police officer. Omar, along with other progressives, criticized former President Barack Obama for referring to the “defund the police” movement as merely a “snappy slogan.” In contrast, Samuels, who aligns with centrists, helped lead the opposition against a city proposal related to the “defund” movement, which sought to replace the police force with a restructured public safety agency. Samuels believes that public safety will remain a crucial issue in the upcoming election.

While Omar highlighted her achievements in Congress, such as her work on combatting climate change and advocating for abortion rights, Samuels accused her of accepting contributions from far-right donors and political action committees. He asserts that right-wing donors have targeted Omar from the beginning of her political career.

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has divided Democrats and could have implications for House primaries. Omar has been critical of both Hamas and Israel, primarily focusing on the suffering of civilians in the Gaza Strip. Additionally, she has condemned the rising violence against both Muslim and Jewish communities in the United States.

A large Somali Muslim population resides in Omar’s overwhelmingly Democratic district, which also includes Minneapolis and some suburbs. The district is also home to St. Louis Park, historically a significant center of Jewish life in Minnesota. Samuels believes that the war in the Middle East will be a significant concern for voters in the district and has criticized Omar’s stance on the issue.

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) has been looking to recruit a strong challenger to Omar. However, Samuels claims that AIPAC did not approach him. Despite the pushback from AIPAC, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries publicly voiced his support for Omar during the summer.

While some of Omar’s fellow House Democrats admire her for giving a voice to marginalized communities, Samuels argues that her oppositional and divisive nature does not equate to effective change-making. He suggests that she either misuses her power or fails to utilize it.

In addition to Samuels, other declared candidates in the primary are relatively unknown. Sarah Gad, a Minneapolis attorney and daughter of Egyptian immigrants who identifies as Muslim, and military veteran Tim Peterson are both seeking the Democratic nomination. The only Republican currently running is Dalia Al-Aqidi, an Iraqi American journalist who describes herself as a secular Muslim and accuses Omar of being pro-Hamas and sympathetic to terrorists.