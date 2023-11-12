New Title: Progressive Lawmakers Call for International Support in Gaza Crisis

Progressive lawmakers have come together to address the ongoing crisis in Gaza, expressing deep concern over Israel’s impending campaign. In a letter to President Joe Biden, they urge the United States to push Israel to adhere to international law and assist in establishing a humanitarian corridor. This move comes at a critical time as Israel orders over 1 million Palestinians in northern Gaza to relocate, a decision that the United Nations deems impractical.

The Congressional Progressive Caucus, led by Chair Rep. Pramila Jayapal, has taken the lead in shaping the administration’s policy towards the region. In their letter, they outline five primary requests for President Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. These requests include reinstating the delivery of essential supplies such as food, water, and electricity to Gaza, combating hate crimes against both Jews and Muslims in the U.S., and ensuring that any additional funding from Congress includes humanitarian aid for Palestinians and Israelis. Furthermore, they call on Biden to advocate for Israel’s compliance with international law and collaborate with regional partners to establish a humanitarian corridor for Palestinian civilians seeking to leave Gaza.

While condemning Hamas’ attack, the progressive lawmakers emphasize the importance of considering the well-being of Palestinian civilians in Gaza, who are also victims of the ongoing conflict. They urge Biden to clarify to the American people that Hamas does not represent all Palestinians and that distinguishing between the two is crucial in preventing hate crimes against Jewish and Muslim Americans.

President Biden has publicly expressed his support for Israel in the aftermath of Hamas’ attack, denouncing it as “pure, unadulterated evil” and affirming that the U.S. stands behind Israel. However, he has also emphasized the need for Israel to operate within the rules of war. As the situation in Gaza intensifies, the progressive lawmakers seek to ensure that the U.S. remains actively engaged in addressing the crisis and advocating for humanitarian measures.

