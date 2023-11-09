India and Canada: Tensions Over Organized Crime and Security

In recent days, tensions between India and Canada have escalated due to allegations made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau regarding a potential Indian link to the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. However, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has made it clear that these allegations do not reflect New Delhi’s policy. Instead, Jaishankar has pointed to Canada’s “permissive attitude” as the root cause of the issue.

While addressing a US think-tank, Jaishankar emphasized that India’s security concerns with Canada predate Trudeau’s allegations. He stated that India has consistently responded to Trudeau by stating that his claims are inconsistent with their policy. However, India remains open to reviewing any relevant and specific information that the Canadian government may have.

The Minister highlighted the long-standing friction between the two countries, dating back to the 1980s. He expressed concern over Canada’s leniency towards terrorists, extremists, and individuals promoting violence. According to Jaishankar, this permissive attitude has provided safe haven and operating space for those involved in organized crime, trafficking, violence, and terrorism. He also mentioned that Indian diplomats in Canada have faced intimidation, leading to the suspension of visa operations.

It is important to note that India’s concerns with Canada extend beyond the recent allegations made by Trudeau. The Minister stressed that the situation is of great concern due to the toxic combination of issues and individuals that have found refuge in Canada.

During his meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Jaishankar conveyed the same concerns and emphasized the need for Canada and India to work together in the investigation into Nijjar’s murder. Blinken also expressed his worries over the allegations raised by Trudeau and urged India to collaborate with Canada in holding those responsible accountable.

As tensions persist, it is crucial for both countries to find common ground and address the underlying security issues. Collaboration and cooperation between India and Canada are essential to resolving this matter and maintaining a strong bilateral relationship.