Reports of Ukraine’s counteroffensive in the Donetsk oblast have generated concern among pro-Russian Telegram channels, which have expressed doubts about the progress being made by Kyiv troops. While Ukrainian forces have reported advances in the southern sector of Zaporizhzhia oblast and near Bakhmut in Donetsk, pro-Russian bloggers remain skeptical.

Geolocated footage revealed limited gains by Ukrainian troops south of Robotyne, a strategic village in Zaporizhzhia oblast. Ukrainian General Staff confirmed partial success near Klishchiivka and Andriivka, towns southwest of Bakhmut. Despite these gains, concerns linger among pro-Russian channels supporting Russian President Vladimir Putin’s full-scale invasion. These channels often provide candid accounts of Moscow’s war efforts, distinct from official Kremlin propaganda.

One notable Telegram channel, Alex Parker Returns, warned its followers about the collapsing front and potential abandonment of Artemovsk (Bakhmut) if the situation continues. Another channel, Frontovik, reported that Ukrainian troops had taken almost the entire village of Klishchiivka. The uncertain situation was echoed by Roman Saponkov, who shared unconfirmed news that Russian units had left Klishchiivka and Andriivka.

The pro-Russian channels raised doubts about the progress of the Ukrainian forces and speculated on the reasons behind the challenging situation. They questioned whether the depletion of reserves or other factors contributed to the difficulties faced by Russia. Meanwhile, with Russia approaching its upcoming presidential election in 2024, the possibility of a new mobilization was deemed unlikely, despite its potential necessity.

While the concerns voiced by pro-Russian media outlets provide insight into their perspective, it is essential to note that these accounts may vary significantly from official reports. The development of the Ukrainian counteroffensive and the ongoing conflict in the region will continue to be closely monitored.