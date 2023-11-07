Slovakia’s Election Results Pose Challenge to NATO and EU Unity

The recent election in Slovakia has surprised many with the victory of Robert Fico’s SMER party, which secured more votes than expected. Preliminary results show that SMER won 23.3% of the vote, putting them in a favorable position. This outcome is likely to pose a challenge to NATO and EU unity on the issue of Ukraine.

Fico, a pro-Kremlin figure and two-time former prime minister, now has an opportunity to regain his position. However, he must first seek coalition partners as his party did not secure enough votes to win outright. The moderate-left Hlas party, led by a former SMER member, came third with 15% of the vote and could play a crucial role in forming a coalition government.

The election results have set the stage for complex and lengthy coalition negotiations. With seven political parties reaching the 5% threshold needed to enter the parliament, multiple players will be involved in the process. This could lead to a messy and challenging situation in forming a stable government.

While SMER’s result falls short of a landslide victory, it outperformed earlier polls that showed a close race with the liberal and pro-Ukrainian Progressive Slovakia party. SMER’s success poses concerns for those who have been advocating for a strong stance in support of Ukraine. Fico has pledged to end Slovakia’s military support for Ukraine and block Ukraine’s NATO ambitions, which contradicts Slovakia’s previous stance of staunch support for Ukraine.

The election outcome also raises concerns about Slovakia’s position within the EU and NATO. Slovakia has been a strong advocate for tough sanctions against Russia and has contributed military equipment to Ukraine. However, Fico’s return to power could alter this position. His close alliance with Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban, known for his criticism of the European Union, raises speculation about potential obstacles for Brussels.

In contrast, the liberal PS party has been pushing for a different future for Slovakia, emphasizing continued support for Ukraine and strong ties with the West. The election results reflect competing visions for Slovakia’s foreign policy and alignment.

The election campaign was marked by concerns of disinformation and Russian propaganda. Polls suggest that Fico’s pro-Russia sentiments resonate with a significant portion of the population. This raises questions about the effectiveness of countering Russian propaganda and the need for increased efforts to address disinformation.

As coalition negotiations continue, Slovakia’s election results will have far-reaching consequences for the region. The balance between pro-Kremlin and pro-Western forces will shape Slovakia’s foreign policy trajectory, potentially impacting NATO and EU unity on critical issues such as Ukraine.