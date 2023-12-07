In a shocking incident, a former Ukrainian MP, Illia Kyva, was discovered dead in a park in the elite Moscow suburb of Odintsovo. Russian investigators have reported that Kyva was shot and killed by an unknown assailant using an unidentified weapon. The incident is believed to be linked to the Ukrainian SBU security service, who have been accused of orchestrating the attack.

Kyva, known for his pro-Russian stance, fled to Russia prior to the invasion of Ukraine by Moscow in February 2022. He frequently criticized Ukrainian authorities both online and on Russian state TV talk shows. The Ukrainian SBU security service, according to Ukrainian sources, is suspected to be responsible for the assassination. The SBU has been accused of targeting other pro-Russian figures in the past.

Ukraine’s military intelligence spokesperson, Andriy Yusov, suggested Ukraine’s involvement in the killing, stating, “We can confirm that Kyva is done. Such a fate will befall other traitors of Ukraine, as well as the henchmen of the Putin regime.” Yusov denounced Kyva as a “scumbag, traitor, and collaborator,” emphasizing that his death was a form of justice.

It is worth noting that Kyva had previously faced international sanctions imposed by the UK for undermining the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence of Ukraine. He had also been sentenced in absentia by a Ukrainian court to 14 years in prison on charges including treason and incitement to violence.

This incident raises questions about the presence of covert Ukrainian assets within Russia and highlights the ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia. Moscow has previously accused Ukrainian secret services of assassinating other pro-Russian individuals, such as Darya Dugina and Vladlen Tatarsky.

In a separate incident, Oleg Popov, a Russian-backed politician in the occupied eastern region of Luhansk, was killed in a car bombing. The details surrounding this attack remain unclear, and Ukraine has not yet commented on Popov’s reported death.

