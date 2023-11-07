Populist Former Prime Minister and Leftist Party Win in Slovakia’s Parliamentary Elections

In a surprising turn of events, Slovakia’s parliamentary elections resulted in a victory for former Prime Minister Robert Fico and his leftist party, Smer. Campaigning on a pro-Russian and anti-American message, Fico and his party secured 22.9% of the votes, according to nearly complete results released by the Slovak Statistics Office.

This unexpected comeback could have significant implications for the country’s stance on key international issues, particularly its support for neighboring Ukraine in its conflict with Russia. Fico has been vocal about his intentions to withdraw Slovakia’s military support for Ukraine, should he return to power.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2014, Slovakia has been a staunch supporter of its neighbor. The country has provided military aid and opened its borders to refugees fleeing the conflict. Fico’s victory raises concerns about the future unity of the European Union and NATO, as his stance is at odds with the prevailing sentiment among member states.

With no party securing a majority of seats, the formation of a coalition government will be necessary. Fico, as the leader of the winning party, is likely to be asked by the president to form a government. However, opposition parties are wary of Fico’s return to power. Michal Simecka, leader of the progressive Slovakia party, expressed concern about the potential implications of Fico creating a government.

Another notable contender in the election was the left-wing Hlas party, led by Peter Pellegrini, a former deputy in Smer. Although Pellegrini and Fico previously had a falling out, a potential reunion could increase Fico’s chances of forming a government. However, there are doubts about the efficacy of having two former prime ministers in one government.

Furthermore, the ultranationalist Slovak National Party, a pro-Russian group, received 5.6% of the votes. If these three parties join forces, they would have a parliamentary majority and could potentially shape Slovakia’s policies in alignment with Fico’s pro-Russian stance.

Critics of Fico worry that his return to power could lead Slovakia down a similar path to Hungary and Poland in terms of abandoning EU principles and rule-of-law violations. Fico has expressed skepticism towards EU sanctions on Russia and has voiced concerns about Ukraine’s ability to expel Russian troops. His proposed approach involves using diplomatic influence to negotiate a compromise peace deal rather than providing military aid to Ukraine.

Fico’s vocal opposition to immigration and LGBTQ+ rights, coupled with his contentious relationship with journalists, has also raised eyebrows. As Slovakia looks towards the formation of a new government, the country’s future trajectory remains uncertain. The implications of Fico’s victory will undoubtedly reverberate both domestically and within the broader international community.