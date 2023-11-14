Populist Ex-PM Secures Victory in Slovakia Elections

In a surprising turn of events, a populist former prime minister and his leftist party have emerged victorious in the parliamentary elections in Slovakia. This political comeback comes after a campaign centered around a pro-Russian and anti-American stance.

With almost complete results, former Prime Minister Robert Fico and his party, Smer, or Direction, have secured 23.3% of the votes. The election served as a crucial test for Slovakia’s support for neighboring Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia. Fico’s win could potentially strain the fragile unity within the European Union and NATO.

Fico, aged 59, made a strong commitment to withdraw Slovakia’s military support for Ukraine if he were to return to power. This small eastern European country, with a population of 5.5 million, has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine since Russia’s invasion in February last year. Slovakia has provided aid to Ukraine by donating arms and assisting refugees fleeing the war-torn region.

As no single party secured a majority of seats, the formation of a coalition government is now necessary. Traditionally, the president invites the election’s winner to attempt to form a government. Consequently, Fico is expected to become the prime minister once again. He previously held this position from 2006 to 2010 and from 2012 to 2018.

A progressive newcomer, the Progressive Slovakia party, stood in distant second place, securing 17% of the votes. The left-wing Hlas (Voice) party, led by Fico’s former deputy, Peter Pellegrini, secured third place with 15% of the votes. The potential reunion of Fico and Pellegrini could increase the chances of forming a government.

Another significant party, the ultranationalist Slovak National Party, which strongly supports Russia, received 5.7% of the votes. If these three parties join forces in forming a coalition government, they will hold a parliamentary majority.

Fico has expressed opposition to EU sanctions on Russia and questions Ukraine’s ability to remove the invading Russian troops. He also advocates for blocking Ukraine’s potential membership in NATO. Fico suggests that instead of supplying arms to Ukraine, both the EU and the U.S. should utilize their influence to broker a compromise peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

Critics of Fico are concerned that his return to power may lead Slovakia down a similar path as Hungary, under Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, or Poland, under the Law and Justice party. Hungary has faced EU sanctions for alleged rule-of-law violations and corruption, while Poland has been criticized for moving away from the EU’s rule-of-law principles. Fico has even threatened to dismiss investigators from the National Criminal Agency and the special prosecutor’s office that handles serious crimes and corruption.

Like Hungary, Fico has maintained close ties with Moscow and echoed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s baseless claim that Ukraine is a Nazi state. Fico’s anti-immigration and stance against LGBTQ+ rights have also been prominent pillars of his campaign.

In addition to Fico’s victory, other parties such as the populist Ordinary People, the conservative Christian Democrats, and the pro-business Freedom and Solidarity have secured seats in parliament.

Sources: Politico

