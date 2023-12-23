Power Politics Prevail: Barriers Faced by Aspiring Presidential Candidate in Russia

Yekaterina Duntsova, an independent candidate vying for the Russian presidency with a pro-peace and pro-democracy stance, has been denied the opportunity to appear on the ballot in the March 2024 election. Despite gathering the necessary support from over 500 backers, as required by candidates not affiliated with political parties, her nomination documents were rejected by the Central Election Commission (CEC) for containing numerous typos and errors.

The commission cited concerns that the documents were hastily completed, failing to meet legal standards. Yevgeny Shevchenko, a member of the CEC, expressed reservations about the quality of the submissions during their meeting. Regrettably, had her documents been accepted, Duntsova would have confronted another challenge: securing at least 300,000 unique voter signatures from 40 different regions of the country to attain eligibility.

In response to the ruling, Duntsova has indicated her intention to appeal the commission’s decision in court and has approached the liberal Yabloko party, seeking its nomination. Despite the setbacks, she remains resolute, urging her supporters to retain their faith and hope in overcoming obstacles.

This is not the first time Duntsova’s campaign has encountered difficulties. Shortly after declaring her candidacy, she was summoned to the prosecutor’s office to discuss her campaign and her stance on Russia’s actions in Ukraine. Additionally, one of her supporters, affiliated with the women’s activist group Myagkaya Sila (Soft Power), was detained in Krasnoyarsk upon their return from the nomination meeting. They were allegedly accused of filing a false complaint against a police officer.

Further complications arise from speculation that Duntsova may be a Kremlin-backed spoiler candidate. The state-run news agency RIA Novosti, without substantiating evidence, claimed that Duntsova enjoys the financial support of Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a former oligarch turned Kremlin critic currently residing in exile.

In spite of the challenges faced by Duntsova and other opposition candidates, President Vladimir Putin, the incumbent, is widely anticipated to secure a fifth term in office. The elimination of most opposition figures has cemented his position, effectively enabling him to retain power until at least 2030.

During the conclusion of the commission’s meeting, Ella Pamfilova, the CEC chief, offered words of encouragement to Duntsova, emphasizing that the setbacks she encountered should not discourage her. Pamfilova regarded Duntsova’s youth as an asset, suggesting that any negative experience could be transformed into a positive one.

