Turkish Pro-Palestinian Protesters Clash with Authorities at Air Base

Turkish police had to employ tear gas and water cannons during a pro-Palestinian rally where hundreds of demonstrators attempted to storm an air base housing U.S. troops in Adana, Turkey. This incident occurred just hours before U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s scheduled visit to Ankara to discuss the situation in Gaza.

The escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza has led to an increase in Turkey’s criticism of Israel. Turkey, which favors a two-state solution, has also been hosting members of the Palestinian militant group Hamas. As tensions continue to rise due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, protests have erupted throughout the country.

In response to the Israeli attacks on Gaza and U.S. support for Israel, the IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation, an Islamist Turkish aid agency, organized a convoy to rally at the Incirlik air base located in the southern province of Adana. The protesters demanded the closure of Incirlik, which houses U.S. troops and has played a role in supporting the international coalition fighting against the Islamic State in Syria and Iraq.

Videos from the demonstrations showed Turkish police deploying tear gas and water cannons to disperse the crowds. Protesters, waving Turkish and Palestinian flags, toppled barricades and engaged in clashes with the authorities. On top of hurling plastic chairs and rocks, the protesters also expressed their frustration by chanting slogans and confronting security forces.

It is worth noting that IHH President Bulent Yildirim urged the crowds to refrain from attacking the police, acknowledging their desire to fight for Gaza but emphasizing that Turkey is doing everything it can given the circumstances. The rally had to be cut short due to the escalating clashes between protesters and law enforcement.

This incident coincides with Blinken’s imminent visit to Ankara, where he is expected to discuss the Gaza situation with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan. As Turkey continues to express its dissatisfaction towards the West’s support for Israel, the clash at the air base illustrates the depth of public sentiment regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the region.