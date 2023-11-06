Russian Militants Call on Wagner Group to Defect and Seek Revenge

In a startling turn of events, a group of Russian militants fighting on the Ukrainian side has issued a call to the infamous Wagner Group of mercenaries, urging them to switch sides and seek revenge for the deaths of their founder, Yevgeny Prigozhin, and their commander, Dmitry Utkin. The call comes after Russian air authorities confirmed that Prigozhin, Utkin, and eight others were killed in a plane crash north of Moscow.

Denis Kapustin, the commander of the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC), released a video address late on Thursday, offering the Wagner Group a choice between serving as watchdogs for the Russian defense ministry or joining their ranks in seeking vengeance. While the details surrounding the crash are still under investigation, many speculate that it was an act of retaliation for the mutiny staged by Prigozhin and his mercenaries against Russian military commanders just two months ago.

The RVC, a far-right Russian national armed group that fights on the Ukrainian side, was founded by Kapustin a year ago. He has been at the forefront of multiple military attacks on Russian border regions. Kapustin called for an end to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, referring to it as a “bloody meat grinder,” and promised that if the Wagner Group defected, they would march all the way to Moscow this time, without stopping before the capital.

These developments have sent shockwaves through the region, raising questions about the loyalty and stability of Russian mercenaries. While there is no clear indication yet on whether the Wagner Group will heed the call of the RVC, the situation highlights the complex dynamics at play in the ongoing Ukrainian conflict. It also underscores the deep divisions within Russian military ranks and the potential for further fragmentation.

As the investigation into the plane crash continues, tensions are likely to escalate. The Ukrainian government and its allies will undoubtedly closely monitor the reactions within the Wagner Group, as their defection could significantly alter the balance of power in the region. The coming weeks will undoubtedly be crucial in determining the future direction of the conflict and the fate of these warring groups.