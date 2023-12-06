The recent assassination of Ukrainian politician Illia Kyva, who had defected to Russia, near Moscow has raised questions about the escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia. While the Ukrainian government has claimed responsibility for orchestrating the assassination, it also issued a warning to other “traitors” who support Russia’s war efforts.

The body of Illia Kyva, a former Ukrainian lawmaker, was discovered in the village of Suponevo near Moscow. Ukraine’s defense sector revealed that its SBU security services were behind the assassination, which they deemed as an act of justice against a prominent defector. With this statement, the Ukrainian military intelligence spokesperson conveyed a clear message to others who have abandoned Ukraine to support the Putin regime.

It is notable that Ukraine has offered rare insight into its involvement in numerous targeted killings of pro-Russian figures, both in Russia and in occupied parts of Ukraine. In a bold move, the Ukrainian government has claimed responsibility for several attacks and openly threatened to pursue other “collaborators” and “traitors.” These recent actions signal a shift in Ukraine’s approach towards its adversaries, reflecting its determination to defend its interests.

Assassinations and attempts on the lives of enemies or perceived traitors have unfortunately become commonplace in the Ukraine war. Just last month, Ukraine accused Russia of poisoning the wife of its military intelligence chief in an apparent assassination attempt targeting the heart of Kyiv’s leadership. This incident prompted Ukraine to launch an investigation into the “attempted murder” of Marianna Budanova. It is worth noting that Budanova’s husband, Kyrylo Budanov, has faced multiple assassination attempts, indicating the magnitude of the threat he poses to those who oppose Ukraine.

Russia has consistently denied these accusations, despite the growing evidence. In retaliation, pro-Russian officials and supporters of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have been targeted and killed. It is evident that Ukraine’s military intelligence agency, GUR, has been actively involved in sabotage attacks against Russia. This has further escalated tensions between the two countries, with Russia blaming GUR for the explosions on the Kerch bridge in October 2022.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has also been a target of assassination attempts, surviving multiple attacks since the Russian invasion. Zelensky disclosed in an interview that he had experienced “no fewer” than five or six assassination attempts. This chilling revelation demonstrates the deep-rooted animosity and ongoing dangers faced by Ukrainian leaders.

As Ukraine continues to assert its position and retaliate against its enemies, it raises questions about the long-term consequences of such actions. Will these targeted killings escalate the conflict further, or will they act as deterrents? Only time will reveal the outcome of these calculated moves.

