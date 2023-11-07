Pro-Khalistan Protesters Gather in London to Raise Awareness on Controversial Activist’s Death

A passionate group of pro-Khalistan protesters converged outside the High Commission of India in London, creating a compelling scene of solidarity. Armed with anti-India placards and unwavering determination, they chanted slogans that echoed throughout the city streets. While the protest was primarily fueled by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations regarding Indian involvement in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, it also sought to shed light on the mysterious passing of activist Bhai Avtar Singh Khanda.

United by British Sikh groups utilizing the power of social media, the protesters aimed to capture the attention of the world. In contrast to the allegations made by Trudeau, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs dismissed them as baseless and driven by ulterior motives. Undeterred, the protesters persisted, calling for an investigation into the curious death of Avtar Singh Khanda.

Dressed in their traditional turbans, men and women passionately made their voices heard outside India House. The strong presence of uniformed Metropolitan Police officers served as a reminder of the tense atmosphere that accompanied the demonstration. In Punjabi speeches and resounding pro-Khalistan slogans, the protesters conveyed their unwavering commitment to their cause.

Earlier in the day, the Sikh Federation (UK) held a press conference to announce their formal request for an inquest into Avtar Singh Khanda’s demise. The family’s barrister, Michael Polak, raised suspicions regarding the timing of Khanda’s death and the death threats he had reportedly received due to his activism. Despite initial statements from local law enforcement suggesting no suspicious circumstances, the quest for truth and justice prevailed.

Speculation surrounding Avtar Singh Khanda’s passing has fueled a desire for answers among the Sikh community. With the official cause of death stated as acute leukemia or blood cancer, questions persist regarding the timing and potential motivations behind his demise. The protesters in London are determined to ensure that this chapter remains open until the truth is uncovered, and justice is served.

In unison, the protesters have taken advantage of social media platforms to amplify their message. Their united efforts have transcended borders, bringing Sikh communities in Canada, England, and beyond closer than ever before. The fight for justice and to raise awareness on Khalistani activism continues, as the voices in London join a global chorus demanding answers.