Georgia’s national security agency has raised concerns about a potential coup orchestrated by pro-EU politicians with Ukrainian backing. The timing of these allegations is crucial, as Georgia eagerly awaits the European Union’s decision on its bid to join the bloc. The counterterrorism unit of Georgia’s State Security Service has accused key figures tied to the jailed former President Mikheil Saakashvili, along with the deputy head of military intelligence in Kyiv, of plotting against the country’s increasingly pro-Russian government. The agency also claims that Georgian fighters in the Ukrainian conflict against Russia will support the coup, drawing comparisons to Ukraine’s Euromaidan movement. Despite the explosive nature of these claims, no evidence has been presented to support them.

Opposition politicians, such as David Kezerashvili, have labeled these allegations as absurd and an effort by the ruling Georgian Dream party to justify further arrests and harassment of political opponents. This development is likely to worsen the already strained relationship between Georgia and Ukraine, reinforcing suspicions that the Georgian government is becoming increasingly susceptible to Kremlin influence.

These coup allegations are the latest in a series of contentious issues between Georgia and the EU. Recently, the Georgian government initiated impeachment proceedings against its own president over her visits to European countries. Western diplomats also criticized the government’s failure to provide security for an LGBTQ+ event in the capital. These incidents have fueled concerns that the populist Georgian Dream party is regressing in terms of human rights and civil liberties.

While Georgia aspires to join the EU and NATO, Brussels withheld candidate status last year due to concerns about the Georgian Dream party’s commitment to key reforms, which were instead presented as prerequisites for membership. On a recent visit to Tbilisi, EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, acknowledged Georgia’s efforts but emphasized the need for additional progress. The EU considers these upcoming decisions as crucial for Georgia’s future, urging the country’s authorities to seize the opportunity.

According to a report by the European Council on Foreign Relations, Bidzina Ivanishvili, the prominent oligarch and former prime minister, has played a significant role in Georgia’s shift towards closer ties with Moscow since the outbreak of the Ukrainian conflict. It is worth noting that despite a portion of Georgian territory being under the control of Russian forces, the country has become a hub for illicit parallel exports to Russia, contributing to Ivanishvili’s extensive personal wealth.

