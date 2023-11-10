Hackers Disrupt Guatemalan Government Websites in Support of Indigenous Protests

In a recent incident that authorities are calling a matter of national security, hackers associated with the activist group Anonymous targeted and disabled multiple government webpages in Guatemala. The attacks were carried out in solidarity with ongoing protests led by Indigenous organizations in the country.

For the past couple of weeks, demonstrators have been demanding the resignation of Guatemalan Attorney General Consuelo Porras, accusing her of undermining the legitimacy of the popular vote that declared Bernardo Arévalo as the president-elect. Seeking to highlight their cause, hackers using the Twitter handle @AnonGTReloaded declared their intention to attack the Guatemalan government’s online platforms.

Using a method known as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, the hackers overwhelmed the targeted websites with an influx of automated traffic until they crashed. Among the government webpages targeted were those belonging to the country’s judicial branch, Department of Agriculture, and the General Secretary of the president. Although some pages were quickly restored, others remained offline for an extended period.

Guatemalan authorities have labeled the hacking incident as a matter of national security and are actively working to address the situation. These cyberattacks come on the heels of thirteen days of protests and road closures initiated by thousands of Indigenous people. The demonstrators are demanding the resignations of not only Attorney General Porras but also prosecutors Rafael Curruchiche and Cinthia Monterroso, along with Judge Fredy Orellana. They accuse the officials of jeopardizing the country’s democracy and its electoral process.

While the representative of Anonymous involved in the cyberattack preferred to remain unidentified for legal reasons, they explained that their actions were driven by a desire to support humanity and stand in solidarity with the Guatemalan people who are fighting against corruption and impunity.

In addition to the hacking incident, former official Miguel Martínez, a personal friend of President Alejandro Giammattei, faced a group of protesters outside a church in Antigua, Guatemala. The protesters accused Martinez of corruption, though there is no current investigation against him by the prosecutor’s office. This incident further underscores the growing public discontent and frustration with government officials in Guatemala.