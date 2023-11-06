Demonstrators in Niger Show Support for Military Coup Amidst Concerns of Outside Intervention

Thousands of demonstrators gathered in Niger’s capital, Niamey, to express their support for the military coup that took place last month. The leader of the coup warned against outside intervention and proposed a three-year transition of power. The protesters chanted slogans against former colonial power France and the West African regional bloc Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which has been considering a potential military operation to reinstate the ousted president.

Despite the new military leaders officially banning demonstrations, those in support of the coup are allowed to proceed. The demonstrators held placards urging an end to the military intervention and opposing sanctions imposed by ECOWAS. The coup leader emphasized that defending Niger would not be an easy task, signaling the military’s determination to maintain control.

The three-year transition period proposed by the coup leader has put the ball in ECOWAS’s court, according to Ibrahim Yahaya Ibrahim, an analyst with the International Crisis Group. If ECOWAS insists on a return to civilian rule, a military intervention may become likely. The new leaders of Niger have accused France, an ally of the ousted president, of influencing ECOWAS’s anti-coup stance.

In response to the crisis, ECOWAS has engaged in diplomatic efforts. A delegation led by former Nigerian leader Abdulsalami Abubakar visited Niamey to initiate dialogue. The delegation met with President Bazoum, who remains in detention. However, the content of the exchange between the delegation and the coup leaders has not been disclosed.

ECOWAS leaders argue that their actions are necessary because Niger is the fourth West African nation to experience a coup since 2020, following Burkina Faso, Guinea, and Mali. The bloc has agreed to activate a standby force as a last resort to restore democracy in Niger. The situation remains tense as negotiations between ECOWAS and the coup leaders continue.