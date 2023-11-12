Pro-China Candidate Emerges Victorious in Maldives Presidential Election

In a surprising turn of events, Mohamed Muizzu, a pro-China candidate, has been declared the winner of the presidential election in the Maldives. This outcome is expected to have a significant impact on the nation’s relationship with its traditional benefactor, India. Muizzu, who leads a party that previously oversaw the influx of Chinese loans during its previous term in power, secured 54.06% of the vote in the run-off contest.

Incumbent Ibrahim Mohamed Solih gracefully conceded defeat, acknowledging Muizzu’s victory and highlighting the peaceful and democratic process that took place. Solih will continue to serve as caretaker president until Muizzu is officially inaugurated on November 17.

The election results represent a setback for Solih’s efforts to realign the Maldives’ diplomatic stance towards New Delhi, which had been a priority during his five-year tenure. Muizzu played a crucial role in a previous government’s development plan, which was partially financed by China’s Belt and Road Initiative – an ambitious global trade endeavor.

Geographically situated in the middle of the Indian Ocean, the Maldives holds strategic importance due to its location along one of the world’s busiest east-west shipping lanes. Muizzu’s mentor, former president Abdulla Yameen, heavily relied on China for infrastructure projects and distanced the nation from India. Yameen’s pro-China approach had raised concerns in New Delhi and among its allies, including the United States, regarding China’s increasing influence in the Indian Ocean.

Yet, Solih’s efforts to restore the Maldives’ previous diplomatic stance also faced criticism within the archipelago itself. Many Maldivians expressed their disapproval of India’s disproportionate political and economic influence in the nation. Muizzu’s victory reflects this sentiment and his commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with China.

As Muizzu assumes office, he has pledged to work towards the release of Yameen, who is currently serving an 11-year sentence for corruption. During his tenure, Yameen had imprisoned many of his political opponents on the same prison island.

With an 85% voter turnout, slightly higher than the first-round vote, the election witnessed incidents of electoral violence, according to Transparency Maldives, a watchdog group. However, specific details were not provided. One voter caused brief disruption by breaking open a plastic ballot box, but the ballots were secured and the count proceeded without interruption.

Law enforcement authorities reported the arrest of 14 individuals, primarily for taking photographs of their marked ballots and sharing them on social media.

