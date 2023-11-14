New Leadership in Maldives Marks a Shift in Regional Partnerships

Opposition candidate Mohamed Muizzu emerged victorious in the Maldives presidential election, defeating incumbent President Ibrahim Solih in a second-round runoff. This outcome could signal a departure from the Maldives’ long-standing partnership with India and a potential shift towards closer ties with China.

According to the Elections Commission of the Maldives, Muizzu secured 54% of the ballots, while Solih received 46%. The high turnout of roughly 85% among the 282,000 eligible voters demonstrated the Maldivian people’s active participation in the democratic process.

“While it is unfortunate to not be reelected, I congratulate Muizzu on his victory and thank the people for their commitment to democracy,” Solih expressed on social media.

Solih, known for advocating an “India First” policy, will remain in office until Muizzu’s inauguration on November 17th. The incoming president’s coalition has a history of supporting Chinese loans and investment projects, indicating a potential realignment of the Maldives’ foreign relations.

Former President Abdulla Yameen, who shares close ties with Muizzu, is currently serving an 11-year prison sentence for corruption and money laundering. Yameen’s supporters argue that the charges against him were politically motivated.

In his remarks to reporters in the capital city of Male, Muizzu emphasized the significance of this victory for reclaiming the Maldives’ independence. With unity and collective effort, he expressed optimism about the future success of his administration.

Muizzu also called upon President Solih to consider releasing Yameen and placing him under house arrest. The move could potentially foster a climate of reconciliation and national cohesion.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm congratulations to Muizzu, underlining India’s commitment to strengthening the longstanding bilateral relationship and enhancing cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region.

This change in leadership marks a crucial turning point in the Maldives’ foreign policy trajectory. While the exact implications remain to be seen, it is clear that the Maldives is poised to navigate a new course in its regional partnerships.

