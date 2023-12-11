Humanitarian Plea: Celebrities Unite for Peace amidst Gaza-Israel Crisis

Priyanka Chopra has joined the call for a “lasting humanitarian ceasefire” in Palestine, specifically highlighting the dire impact on children and minors during the ongoing Israeli bombardment. In an Instagram Stories post, Chopra shared a powerful message originally published by UNICEF, a globally recognized organization committed to providing aid and support to children in need.

The post, which featured a quote attributed to Catherine Russell, the executive director of UNICEF, underscored the urgent need for a long-term ceasefire to protect the well-being of children. The quote emphasized, “Children need a lasting humanitarian ceasefire.”

The original post by UNICEF revealed the alarming situation in Gaza, referring to it as “the most dangerous place in the world to be a child.” Despite a brief respite, violence had resumed, and the consequences were devastating. The post highlighted that over 5,300 Palestinian children had already lost their lives due to relentless bombings, with additional children still missing and presumed buried beneath the ruins.

The plea from UNICEF and endorsed by Priyanka Chopra called upon all parties involved to ensure the safety and support of children, in accordance with international humanitarian laws. It emphasized the shared desire for peace and a brighter future for all children in the state of Palestine and Israel.

